State 5G monopoly has little appeal in Malaysia

bans commercial 5G networks. The mobile operators should rather pay into a state network operator. The market leaders refuse.

The Malaysian government’s broadband strategy has slipped into a crisis. To the detriment of mobile network operators, the government has banned private 5G networks. There should only be one state network in which the mobile phone providers should roam for a fee. But not only that, they should also finance the construction, but have no real control. The two largest providers, Maxis Communications and U Mobile refuse.

This means that the project lacks the financial basis. With landline infrastructure lacking across the country and over 90 percent of Malaysia’s broadband internet access running over cellular (LTE), the future of 5G infrastructure is of exceptional importance. The government wants to retain 30 percent of the shares in the state wholesale network and split the remaining 70 percent among the six existing LTE mobile network operators. This would leave the state as the largest shareholder and the only one with a blocking minority.

compromise rejected

In return, the government promises lower costs and faster network expansion through a single, state-owned network. Since such virtues are rare in official large-scale projects, the four largest network operators proposed a compromise solution: they would not each build their own 5G network, but they would build a second one together. The government rejected that too.

So far, only the two smallest network operators have committed to buying shares in the state network, and one of the two companies is itself majority state-owned. The four larger operators fear high prices, a lack of transparency and the end of competition. The two largest network operators also see no economic sense in holding a small minority stake in a state-owned 5G network and are refusing to buy the shares.

Actually, everything should have been dry and dry by the end of August. But because the two market leaders refuse to buy shares, the commitments of the other companies are initially ineffective because the targeted 70 percent of the shares will not come together. The government had to Postpone an appointment indefinitely. She can only hope now that the smaller network operators will increase their shares.

However, none of the mobile operators is closed to roaming in the state 5G network. Since they have no other choice.