Starvation Cult Leader Still Eating, 318 Followers Are Dead – CNN

Followers of a starvation cult will undergo psychiatric evaluations as they continue to refuse food.

Authorities have so far uncovered the bodies of 318 members of the Kenyan cult, per CNN.

The members had been rescued from the Shakahola forest, which the leader dubbed a new “Holy Land.”

Thanks for signing up!







A Kenyan court has ordered a psychiatric evaluation of 64 followers of a starvation cult as they continue their hunger strike, CNN reported.

The cult’s leader, Paul Nthenge Mackenzie, was reportedly arrested on April 15 amid investigations into the death of four followers who died of starvation. However, he has not faced any formal charges, per CNN.

Only Mackenzie, a former taxi driver, and his assistant, Smart Mwakalama, have been accepting meals as his other followers, members of Mackenzie’s Good News International Church, continue a hunger strike, it reported.

In total, authorities have uncovered the bodies of 318 people who died after Mackenzie encouraged his followers to starve themselves to “meet Jesus,” according to CNN.

Paul Mackenzie, 50, a Kenyan cult leader accused of ordering his followers, who were members of the Good News International Church, to starve themselves to death in Shakahola forest, alights from a police pick-up truck as he arrive at the Shanzu Law Courts, in Mombasa, Kenya May 10, 2023.

REUTERS/Stringer





Cult members had moved with Mackenzie, a controversial TV evangelist, to the Shakahola forest in eastern Kenya, an area he dubbed a new “Holy Land,” according to the BBC. It is alleged he brainwashed his followers to starve their children first and “become heroes before God after death,” according to court documents seen by CNN.

Writing on Twitter, the Kenyan Office of The Director Of Public Prosecutions said that 64 victims rescued from the Shakahola Forest would be subjected to a psychiatric assessment.

—Office of The Director Of Public Prosecutions (@ODPP_KE) June 15, 2023

Prosecutors said one cult member refused “to comply with court-set rules including eating and drinking.” She will be imprisoned until her case is heard on June 29, per the tweet.

On Monday, the 64 cult followers were charged with attempted suicide for continuing to refuse food, according to CNN.