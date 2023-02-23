Startup Money – Free database of incubators and accelerators

Incubators and accelerators are two terms that have become increasingly common in the business ecosystem, especially for early-stage startups. Both offer resources and support to help startups grow and develop. But what is the difference between an incubator and an accelerator?

Incubators are organizations that support entrepreneurs from the early stages of business, helping them transform their ideas into a viable company. On the other hand, accelerators are designed to help startups grow faster by providing resources such as mentoring, access to investors, and networking.

Both options are a great opportunity for startups, as they can provide a host of benefits, such as access to resources and expertise, mentoring, funding, and industry contacts. Working with an incubator or accelerator can bring credibility and recognition to the startup, which can be a huge advantage in the business world.

What does Startup Money offer?

Startup Money is a free database of over 2,000 incubators and accelerators from around the world, ideal for early-stage startups looking to raise their first round of investment.

This platform is a valuable tool for entrepreneurs looking to connect with potential investors and mentors. Their goal is to save you from tirelessly searching Google to find the best funding opportunities for your startup, by giving you easy access to an up-to-date and organized list of incubators and accelerators from around the world.

The platform is completely free, which makes it accessible to any entrepreneur with an idea. You can access the database directly on the website or on Airtable, allowing you to filter and search for incubators and accelerators by location, industry, minimum investment, investor type, and more.

He has plans to add advanced filters, detailed descriptions, and more data in the near future, so it’s worth staying tuned and signing up for his newsletter.

At the moment we cannot filter by country, a pity, but we hope that they will add functions little by little.

Link: startupmoney.co