HomeTech NewsStartup develops food products from factory waste

Startup develops food products from factory waste

Tech News
renewalmill 2100xx5995 5995 1499 0.jpg
renewalmill 2100xx5995 5995 1499 0.jpg
- Advertisement -

Confronted with the challenge of fruit and vegetable waste at her juice company, Claire Schlemme’s journey took an unexpected turn when she met the owner of a tofu company, who unveiled the staggering amount of pulp his factories were discarding.

Determined to salvage this nutritious material, Schlemme embarked on a mission to reduce waste. With co-founder Caroline Cotto, she launched Renewal Mill, an Oakland-based startup focused on processing and upcycling leftovers from food manufacturers…

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.

X