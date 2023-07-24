Startup develops food products from factory waste

- Advertisement -

Confronted with the challenge of fruit and vegetable waste at her juice company, Claire Schlemme’s journey took an unexpected turn when she met the owner of a tofu company, who unveiled the staggering amount of pulp his factories were discarding.

Determined to salvage this nutritious material, Schlemme embarked on a mission to reduce waste. With co-founder Caroline Cotto, she launched Renewal Mill, an Oakland-based startup focused on processing and upcycling leftovers from food manufacturers…