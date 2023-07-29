Starting at $200, these small form factor PC deals from Lenovo, Dell and HP are worth checking out

- Advertisement -

If you are looking for an inexpensive desktop PC for basic tasks and prefer a small form factor system than a tower, you should definitely check out these deals on refurbished machines.

For $209.99, the HP ProDesk 600 G1 SFF features an Intel i7-4770 processor and 16GB RAM, providing more than decent performance and multitasking capabilities. It also comes with a 480GB SSD and Windows 10 Pro pre-installed, making it ready to use right out of the box.

For just $199, the Lenovo ThinkCentre M900 Tiny comes equipped with a 6th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB PCIe SSD, and 16GB of RAM. The ThinkCentre M900 Tiny is a ultra-small form factor, offering various mounting solutions, including support for standard VESA mounts and Tiny-in-One configurations, which transform your PC into a space-saving modular all-in-one.

Next on the list, we have the $249 Dell OptiPlex 5040 desktop, powered by an Intel Core i5-6500 processor, 16GB DDR3 RAM, and a 500GB SSD for fast performance. The OptiPlex will let you get online via Ethernet or Wi-Fi and comes with Windows 10 Pro pre-installed. Additionally, it features an updated side panel with improved USB connections and brilliant RGB lighting.

Lastly, we have the HP ProDesk 400 G6 priced at $349. Powered by an Intel Core i5-8500 processor, 16GB of memory, and a speedy 512GB SSD, this SFF PC offers excellent multitasking performance while conserving space. It comes equipped with Windows 10 Pro and a variety of ports, including USB 2.0, USB 3.1, DisplayPort, VGA, and more.

All these desktop PC refurbs come installed with Windows 10 Professional for a convenient setup process. Each computer undergoes a professional renewal process through globally recognized and top-tier production procedures, including a full-system test, a fresh installation of Windows 10, and robust stress-testing.

These products are listed with a Refurbished “A” rating, indicating they arrive in near-mint condition and may have minimal to no scuffing on the case.