Start the bikini operation with the help of your mobile: nine apps to get to your best shape this summer

After the passage of Holy Week and your possible excesses after so many holidays and its typical sweets, the famous “operation bikini”. The arrival of the heat and with the sight already set on the summer holidays makes many people worry more about their physical condition and increase their physical activity and healthier lifestyle.

If you like arrive this summer in your best shape your Android device can be your best ally, since in Google Play you will find very good applications to exercise and improve your diet. We’ll see now nine apps to help you get in shape.

Adidas Training

Adidas Training (formerly Runtastic Results) offers us a powerful application to get fit with a large selection of training plans, being five of them completely free in addition to routines. You can also manually create your routines with the hundreds of exercises explained in videos and all performed no material or resistance bands. To get the most out of the application and all its training plans, you will have to pay from 9.99 euros per month to 59.99 euros per year, but with the free training it is already a good start to start this “bikini operation”.

adidas Training: Home Workout Developer: Adidas Runtastic

Download it at: google play

Price: Free with in-app purchases

Category: Health & Wellness

Freeletics

Freeletics offers us a digital personal trainer that allows us to train with our bodyweight, running, dumbbell, barbell or kettlebell. The free version offers us 22 high-intensity bodyweight workouts, 27 exercises, 5 warm-ups and cool-downs, and 20 audio sessions. To unlock all your plans you will have to subscribe from 44.99 euros per quarter.

Freeletics: exercises at home Developer: Freeletics

Download it at: google play

Price: Free with in-app purchases

Category: Health & Wellness

Strava

Strava is one of the best running and cycling apps. In addition to being able to record our races and see the statistics, it also allows us to discover the routes around us and that have been published by its user community. The application also encourages us to go for a run through its monthly challenges.

Strava GPS: Running and Cycling Developer: Strava Inc.

Download it at: google play

Price: Free with in-app purchases

Category: Health & Wellness

Exercises in the Gym

The application Exercises in the Gym It is intended for those users who go to a gym or who have such material at home. The app includes 510 exercises to create your personalized training, but if you are a beginner you will also find different routines to train the whole body or specific areas.

Exercises in the Gym Developer: LeapFitnessGroup

Download it at: google play

Price: Free with in-app purchases

Category: Health & Wellness

8fit

8fit It is a complete application with quick workout routines Y healthy meal plans in which free version you will only have access to the basic full body program, but enough to take the first step. The application will create a personalized training plan according to our objectives. To unlock your recipes and personalized meal plan you will have to subscribe.

8fit – Fitness and Nutrition Developer: Urbanite Inc.

Download it at: google play

Price: Free with in-app purchases

Category: Health & Wellness

Yoga | down-dog

Yoga | down-dog It is for many the best application for practice yoga. The application adapts its exercises for the most beginner user as well as for the most advanced user. Through their video sessions they will guide us in each of the exercises. The application offers us a 15-day free trial, then you will have to pay 9.99 euros per month or 54.99 euros per year.

Yoga | down-dog Developer: Yoga Buddhi Co.

Download it at: google play

Price: Free with in-app purchases

Category: Health & Wellness

Wikiloc

Wikiloc is the best app for hiking. It has more than 32 million routes from all over the world and a community of more than 10 million users. The application allows us to discover routes and record our outings in the mountains.

Wikiloc Outdoor GPS Navigation Developer: Wikiloc Outdoor

Download it at: google play

Price: Free with in-app purchases

Category: Health & Wellness

Swim Coach

Swim Coach offers us an application that generates personalized swim plans through your virtual coach to help us improve our records and motivate us. The app also allows us to keep track of our workouts. The free version has more than 40 exercises for swimmers and triathletes and in the paid version more than 240 exercises among other improvements.

Swim Coach – Trainings p. Swimming and Triathlon Developer: kaul challenge

Download it at: google play

Price: Free with in-app purchases

Category: Health & Wellness

lifesum

lifesum help us carry healthy nutrition. The application will allow us to keep track of the calories consumed and spent to achieve our goal through its meal planner. In its free version we can register our food diary and by subscribing to its application (€4.99/month, €9.99/quarter or €19.99/year) we have access to its food plans and daily tips.