5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsStart a gardening hobby with this top-rated app, on sale for President's...

Start a gardening hobby with this top-rated app, on sale for President’s Day

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
pcworld natureid.jpeg
pcworld natureid.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Not all of us are blessed with a green thumb. But if you want to add some greenery to your home office or learn to appreciate those nature walks a little more, there’s an app for that. NatureID is the top plant identification app on the market, and you can get it for a special price as part of our Presidents’ Day sale, running 2/17 through 2/20 at 11:59p.m. Pacific.

NatureID has more than 8 million downloads on the App Store and has earned a 4.6/5-star rating. Using AI, the app can identify more than 14,000 plant species, diagnose their health, and give you specified care advice to help you better care for your plants. It will help you choose the right soil, set the right watering schedule, fertilize plants properly, and more, thanks to input from expert botanists.

Between the plant identifier, plant doctor, plant care guide, and plant journal, it’s a comprehensive app to fuel your green thumb. That’s why it has been named one of the best apps to care for indoor plants by Donna Moderna and a 7 Must-See Plant Identification iPhone App on iPhoneness.

- Advertisement -

Take better care of your plants. Now through 2/20, you can get a lifetime subscription to NatureID for a special price of just $14.99 (reg. $59).

 

NatureID Plant Identification Premium Plan: Lifetime Subscription – $14.99

See Deal

- Advertisement -

Prices subject to change.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Game Reviews

Octopath Traveler 2 Recensione: un jrpg che guarda ai classici, e funziona!

Square Enix presenta Octopath Traveler 2, un titolo curato e di qualità ma non...
Latest news

Biden marks 1 year of war in Ukraine with major speech in Poland: “Kyiv stands strong”

President Biden hailed Ukraine's continued resilience against Russian aggression as a triumph of democracy...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.