Start a gardening hobby with this top-rated app, on sale for President’s Day

Not all of us are blessed with a green thumb. But if you want to add some greenery to your home office or learn to appreciate those nature walks a little more, there’s an app for that. NatureID is the top plant identification app on the market, and you can get it for a special price as part of our Presidents’ Day sale, running 2/17 through 2/20 at 11:59p.m. Pacific.

NatureID has more than 8 million downloads on the App Store and has earned a 4.6/5-star rating. Using AI, the app can identify more than 14,000 plant species, diagnose their health, and give you specified care advice to help you better care for your plants. It will help you choose the right soil, set the right watering schedule, fertilize plants properly, and more, thanks to input from expert botanists.

Between the plant identifier, plant doctor, plant care guide, and plant journal, it’s a comprehensive app to fuel your green thumb. That’s why it has been named one of the best apps to care for indoor plants by Donna Moderna and a 7 Must-See Plant Identification iPhone App on iPhoneness.

- Advertisement -

Take better care of your plants. Now through 2/20, you can get a lifetime subscription to NatureID for a special price of just $14.99 (reg. $59).

NatureID Plant Identification Premium Plan: Lifetime Subscription – $14.99

See Deal

- Advertisement -

Prices subject to change.