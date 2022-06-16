starship troopers terran command review: an rts outside the box

Starship Troopers: Space Infantry, a 1997 film freely inspired by the novel of the same name by R. Heinlein, over the 25 years that have passed since its distribution has assumed the status of cult of the sci-fi action genre (to learn more, here is the review of Starship Troopers). Tight action, over the top characters and dialogues, endless ammunition and hordes of unlikely giant insects moved in symbiosis with an excellent CGI (for the time) and a not too veiled criticism of hyper militarized societies like the US one.

The interest aroused in the announcement of a new transposition of this franchise would have been difficult to predict until a few years ago, yet here we are, ready to virtually land in the deserts of Kwalasha, take up the rifle and track down every last insect, in this new RTS by Slitherine Games and developed by The Aristocrats. We therefore propose ours below Starship Troopers Terran Command reviewa title undoubtedly capable of honoring the reference cinematographic work.

An out of the ordinary RTS

Terran Command isn’t the first foray into the strategic IP genre based on the late 90s film. Players with a few more years on their shoulders may perhaps remember a certain Terran Ascendancy at the beginning of the millennium: even with obvious technical compromises and a basically repetitive formula, the title had the right atmosphere, along with some interesting gameplay elements. Slitherine’s game has some similarities to its predecessor, especially in its being a somewhat atypical RTS with an almost action patina.

Our main task will be to command the troops of the mobile infantry in the desert lands of a mining planet, helping the civilian population to regain control. During the main campaign, consisting of a more than satisfactory number of missions that will keep us busy for at least twenty hours, we will have to face different scenarios: it will not be necessary to worry about building elaborate fortresses with specialized buildings, but we will have to recover and expand small bases radios that will serve as a support center for the men on the field. In this respect, the gameplay does not present a very wide range of activities to be completed: we will mostly have to deal with cleaning the map of insect nests and resisting their continuous charges. At least a dignified alternation of scenarios comes to the rescue of the substantial repetitiveness of the objectives to be completed. The whole progression is however united by a single common thread: our overwhelming numerical inferiority.

The balance of power fully reflects the cinematic atmosphere, and seeing swarms of insectoids heading towards our position is horrifyingly spectacular. Even at the lowest difficulties we will have to be constantly on guard, very careful to safeguard us from the possible assault of threats hidden from our view, around the corner of a canyon or small hills. Soldiers are in effect slaughterhouse fodder for the waves of warrior insects, which at a short distance will not take long to dismember our men in front of their comrades.

Insects, insects everywhere

In a way, the development team had an easy time programming enemy patterns whose goal is simply plunge headlong into the mouths of our rifles. No encirclement maneuvers, if not those given by the spawn positions of the various nests located on the maps, but only a huge amount of beasts to pile up and feed our crossfire. After all, it is exactly what we expect from insects controlled by a single telepathically shared brain, not to mention that it is scenically very satisfying to watch waves of monsters crash against the wall of our shots.

As you level up, each team will have new ways to quickly get rid of multiple bugs at once, but the power of these skills, unique to each department, is constantly mitigated by the difficulty in using them. In fact, the game does not provide for the possibility of tactically pausing the game, and the tight action requires the continuous management of the position of each troop in the field, so as to avoid that the number of hostiles is fatal.

If that’s not enough, positioning yourself in an optimal way to stop the enemy advance is not only useful, but also necessary to survive. While there is no friendly fire, if one unit is in the line of fire of another, that unit will not fire at full capacity, greatly reducing our assault power.

Unfortunately we have to highlight how the management of some spaces of the maps is not the best. Especially in smaller sections like tunnels or bridges, our troops, if moved in groups, will tend to overlap. On more than one occasion we have found ourselves arguing with the mouse, having to remedy the automatic positioning and moving one unit at a time in the correct direction. Managing “Total War” formations would certainly have saved us some headaches.

In terms of playful smoothness, at least the 360-degree automatic fire of our men it proved to be a welcome reduction in tactical complexity, and kept the experience from being unnecessarily frustrating. In any case, it is better not to get too attached to our subordinates, since with each mission our progress will reset and we will suffer constant losses. To repel the threat, we have an almost unlimited amount of recruits in the rear: the real challenge, as well as priority, is therefore to coordinate the request for reinforcements by balancing the men on the front line, rather than safeguarding their safety.

Units for all tastes

Backing off is never a viable option. Since handfuls of soldiers cannot fire as they run, seeing them chased by a horde of angry insects is only the prelude to total defeat. To avoid it, we will have the opportunity to use the aforementioned reinforcementswhich, however, can only be called near the bases under our control, unless radio operators are available.

However, we will not always be able to take advantage of every department in the game in battle, counting that only as the campaign progresses will we unlock stronger ones, specialized in facing increasingly threatening and resistant enemies. We do not hide some regret for the absence of groups other than infantry, such as armored vehicles, which the mech units try to make up for. However, these only enter the scene after a substantial portion of the campaign, which largely relies on the same roster of members repeated to the bitter end. The presence of vehicles would certainly have deepened the tactical options available to us. In any case, the variety offered in terms of troops and opponents is still respectable, and manages to hold the fine balance between the need to present a large number of horrifying beasts on the screen and the right strategic depth. Spectacular chaos and tactical balance, in short, in an amalgam that works more than discreetly. The growing difficulty then moves hand in hand with the continuation of the campaign.

If the first missions will serve more than anything else as a tutorial, already after a few assignments the complexity curve will begin to increaseconfronting us with apparently desperate scenarios: the omnipresent warrior insects will be joined by increasingly fearsome adversaries, such as flame-throwing beetles and scorpions with plasma cannons.

Changing the difficulty will not reduce the number or type of enemies we face, but it will only increase the amount of damage our weapons deal to alien monstrosities. Once again chosen by the developers, who in this way intelligently preserve the characteristic elements that are expected from a Starship Troopers product.

The only good insect is a dead insect

To counteract the tension of the gameplay, dialogues and cinematics designed to soften the situation will take care of it. Each mission is introduced by a service of the FedNet news bulletin, the official channel of the terrestrial federation, which will inform us on the latest developments of the military campaign, making us foresee the scenario we will face.

Each of these communications brings to mind the exaggerated propaganda tones used in the first minutes of the 1997 film, composing a narrative framework that is all in all sufficient, although unfortunately it appears only sketchy.

Even the off-screen dialogues between the commanders allow Terran Command to remain in a never cloying limbo between military brutality and cheeky satire. Each element of the game, including the interface, effectively contributes to recall not only the videogame styles of the RTS, but also the atmosphere of the film.

It would be easy to limit oneself to negatively judging a narrative entrusted to the few (and far from multifaceted) characters and to the developments of a barely mentioned plot. The strength of this RTS lies precisely in its following the path traced by the filmultimately without inventing anything, and re-proposing through ferocious violence, stereotyped dialogues and a high-sounding soundtrack the right mix of ingredients, to recreate that exaggerated sci-fi atmosphere so loved by fans of the original work.

The spectacle of war

Visually Terran Command does not disappoint either. The desert sets are enriched with a good dose of environmental effects, and the entire art direction does justice to its source of inspiration. Each of our units is easily recognizable on the battlefield, to the benefit of the playful experience, presenting a readability that helps us to understand almost immediately which troop to select and the place in which to position it to make the most of its characteristics.

In the same way, the enemy forces are also characterized with some care, both from the point of view of proportions and from the point of view of composition. Although not excessively detailed, each element on the screen is functional to offer an adequately clear overview of the situation to be faced. On the technical side, the developers have packaged a fluid adventure, which has never suffered from technical uncertainties, despite the presence of environments that are sometimes very dense and full of detailed and frenetic animations. The emblem of all this is the tower defense-style missionsin which the dozens of machine guns in continuous fire on the hordes of insects are joined by the repeated animations of death of our soldiers who, seized by sharp claws or by enemy flames, try to drag themselves away from the battlefield.