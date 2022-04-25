Starlink’s next goal: to offer quality WiFi on planes. How will they do it?

Elon Musk surprised everyone by presenting Starlink, a satellite system to offer Internet connectivity from anywhere. The idea has been very good, to the point that it is one of the great successes of the founder of the company. And it seems that the next goal is that we can connect to the Internet from any plane. And it is that Hawaiian Airlines and Elon Musk have reached an agreement for Starlink to provide Internet to travelers who use this airline. As reported in the press release they have published, although they have not indicated the financial details, they do aim to offer free Wi-Fi connection to users of this flight operator. “When we launch with Starlink we will have the best connectivity experience available in the air,” said Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO Peter Ingram. “We’ve waited until the technology caught up to our high standards of guest experience, but the wait will be worth it. Our guests can look forward to fast, seamless and free Wi-Fi to complement our award-winning onboard hospitality.” of Hawaiian.” A test before reaching other markets It should be noted that the idea is not new at all. One of the big problems when traveling by plane is the lack of connectivity. Yes, it is true that on international flights you can find options to connect to the Internet, but unfortunately, the stability and speed of the connection are conspicuous by their absence. They are useful for answering an email, but not for viewing content through platforms such as Netflix, for example. And the arrival of Starlink could change things a lot. Last year Elon Musk already announced that they were negotiating with different airlines to launch a product in line with the need to have a good Internet connection during the flight. In addition, it should be remembered that tall buildings and trees among other structures are Starlink’s biggest enemy, so the idea of ​​being able to launch a version to be used in flights is perfect since these obstacles do not exist, guaranteeing a much more complete connection. . Not to mention the fact that Starlink does not stop having new satellites in orbit to offer the best service, which makes it clear that Elon Musk’s idea has a long way to go. In addition, the airlines are delighted with the idea of ​​being able to offer an Internet connection that lives up to expectations. More, on flights of many hours that could be used to work… >