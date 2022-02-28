Tech News

Starlink will provide satellite Internet support to Ukraine

By: Brian Adam

While the crisis continues in Ukraine, due to the warlike invasion of Russia, the country’s authorities, headed by its president Volodímir Zelenski, continue to request help to cope with this confrontation.

In these times, connectivity is a critical element and under this aspect, Elon Musk, through his company Starlink, offered satellite support to access the Internet from Ukraine.

Ukraine will have Elon Musk’s Internet

Through Twitter, the CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, announced this weekend that the services of its broadband satellite Internet infrastructure, star linkwill start operating in Ukraine.

The confirmation of this initiative was made public on the social network, after the summons that Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, wrote directly to Musk: “While you are trying to colonize Mars, Russia is trying to occupy the Ukraine! As their rockets successfully land from space, Russian rockets attack the Ukrainian civilian population! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and turn to sane Russians to stand up.”, wrote the Ukrainian authority.

To access this satellite Internet platform, it is necessary to have your own connection kit, which consists of the Starlink antenna, the Wi-Fi router and other accessories.

Responding to Fedorov’s request, Musk confirmed that the terminals required to connect to the Starlink service are already en route to Ukraine. “Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route»Musk said in his tweet.

Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 26, 2022

The request for technical support from the Ukrainian government is based on the need to counteract the interruptions that communications have recently suffered in that country, as part of the consequences arising from the Russian invasion, especially in the regions where the confrontation has reached its most aggressive points.

For contexts such as the current Ukrainian situation, alternatives such as Starlink have important advantages. Apart from the ability to reach almost any location, including those that do not have direct extensions of the Internet’s wired networks, this service does not rely on intermediary servers or gateways vulnerable to malicious third-party actions or other hostile circumstances.

The arrival of Starlink in Ukraine will be crucial to keep running or even completely replace the local Internet infrastructure, which has been considerably weakened throughout the country.

Tech News

Starlink will provide satellite Internet support to Ukraine

