Starlink users in Ukraine can be tracked from Russia

A few days after sending Starlink terminals to Ukraine, to provide Internet support in the face of intermittence generated as a result of the war, Elon Musk issued a security alert.

The CEO of SpaceX and Tesla warned that users in Ukraine of its satellite Internet system could be tracked.

Russia could track Starlink users in Ukraine

Russia’s bombing and military invasion of Ukraine has caused great devastation. Among the damage caused, the communications infrastructures have also been affected.

A few days ago, the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov, also in charge of the country’s Digital Transformation portfolio, asked Elon Musk for support to cover with Starlink the falls suffered by the networks in his country. Musk’s response was positive, indicating that he had already sent connection terminals to the attacked nation.

This good news for Ukrainians who saw in that option an alternative to continue communications from their country with the outside, now has an important security warning. “Important warning: Starlink is the only non-Russian communication system still working in some parts of Ukraine, so the probability of being attacked is high. Please use with caution»Elon Musk noted through a tweet.

Important warning: Starlink is the only non-Russian communications system still working in some parts of Ukraine, so probability of being targeted is high. Please use with caution. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2022

Although Musk’s statements are usually brief on Twitter, where he also very rarely responds to comments, when asked by a Ukrainian user about what protection measures should be taken when connecting through Starlink, the businessman answered that it is recommended to turn on Starlink only when necessary, place the antenna as far as possible from people and install light camouflage on the antenna to prevent it from being visually detected.

According to a recent report, 20% of Internet connectivity has been compromised in Ukraine during the development of this conflict. For those who cannot leave the country, as well as for the press and aid teams arriving in Ukraine, Internet connectivity represents a critical resource, of paramount importance for personal communication and contact with foreign sources of information.