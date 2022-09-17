Starlink in the Ukraine war: a role model for Taiwan, new threats from Russia

SpaceX’s satellite internet has proven valuable in Ukraine. is watching with interest, while is threatening.

In the event of an attack by China, Taiwan’s government wants to switch “immediately” to alternative forms of communication, including satellite Internet such as Starlink. The experience of Ukraine since the Russian attack in February is also a for the plans reported by Reuters. Keeping effective communication channels open is essential in such a case, said Audrey Tang, the news agency’s minister for digital affairs. It’s not just about “our own people”, but also about keeping in touch with those all over the world “to whom we mean something” in order to organize help.

- Advertisement -

“Legitimate target for retaliation”

So while Starlink is seen as a valuable tool there, new threats are coming from Russia. Without naming Starlink, the representative of Russia spoke of an “extremely dangerous trend” at a United Nations conference on dangers from space and possible countermeasures. He meant the use of civil or commercial infrastructure in space for military purposes by “the USA and its allies”. It seems that they do not realize that such actions mean indirect involvement in military conflicts: “Quasi-civilian infrastructure can thus become a legitimate target for retaliatory measures.” Exactly which one remains open. Such use is at least doubtful, says Russia.

Both assessments make it clear once again how important the use of new types of satellite internet networks is already considered to be in military conflicts. Starlink was not yet available in Ukraine when Russia began its war of aggression against the country on February 24. The service was activated just a few days later, and dozens of antennas had been delivered. Thousands more followed, soon bringing over 150,000 people online. The Ukrainian armed forces also use the technology that is available everywhere to resist aggressive war. A drone unit is passing on information about the locations of Russian tanks. From Russia there have already been threats from the highest level against SpaceX boss Elon Musk.

China vs Starlink

In China, too, the use of Starlink in Ukraine has long been viewed critically. Researchers working for the People’s Liberation Army have been demanding months ago that China’s military must be able to destroy the satellite Internet if necessary. With thousands of satellites making up mega-constellations like Starlink, cheap, high-efficiency measures are needed that can be directed against the entire system. Microwave attacks against many satellites at the same time are conceivable. Anti-satellite rockets, on the other hand, would produce dangerous space debris, and their use would not make sense against the comparatively cheap satellites.

- Advertisement -

In Taiwan, on the other hand, the technology is seen from the perspective of a comparatively small state that is faced with military superiority. The government in Taipei does not only see the Ukraine as a role model with regard to the technology that may then be used. Having already gained experience there during the pandemic with humor as a tool in the fight against dangerous disinformation, you can now see how Ukraine is using it as a tool in a war. For months, the North Atlantic Fella Organization has been spreading memes online to offer humor to Russia. This is considered extremely successful and Russia has not managed to spread its view of what is happening in Ukraine on Twitter & Co. or even cast many doubts about the actions of Ukraine and its allies.

