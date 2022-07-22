Starlink, Elon Musk’s internet, is already in Mexico and these are the prices

Starlink hopes to launch 12,000 satellites into orbit to cover the entire planet by the end of this decade.

According to the latest list of the American magazine specializing in financial issues Forbesreleased a couple of months ago The richest man in the world is Elon Musk, owner of various companies such as SpaceX, Tesla and Starlink.

And it is that according to Forbes, Musk’s fortune is USD 219 billionleaving behind who was the richest person in the world in 20221, Jeff Bezos, owner of Amazon, with a fortune of USD 171 billion.

The company Starlink by Elon Musk offers service of satellite . RecentlyStarlink confirmed that its satellite internet service is available throughout the Mexican territoryincluding the states of Jalisco and Baja California Sur. According to the company, anyone within can make their order online and be able to connect to the company’s internet one to two weeks later.

In addition, the company has also confirmed the version RVs, which allows the service to be used in a portable manner throughout the continent, allowing travel to places where there is no connectivity or where it is not reliable.

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare/File Photo

Coverage can be reviewed directly on the starlink official websitewhere, indeed, all of Mexico is shown to be in light bluewith the legend of “available”, so we should not have problems if we decide to purchase the service.

In the case of the version “regular” from Starlink, maintains its price until now, from 14 thousand 300 pesos for the team, for handling and shipping remain 1,420 pesos and the monthly plan continues at 2,299 pesos. The change in the information is that Instead of requesting a deposit to secure the order, the company mentions that an amount of 15,720 pesos must be paid on the day it is requested.

On the other hand, if you decide to use the version RVs, Starlink notes that users can expect high-speed, low-latency internetin areas marked as “available”, while in areas that are labeled with “waiting list” or event with many users, the speed will be noticeably slower.

This service, remember, is not designed to be used on the move, and offers the option to pause and reactivate it at the time required.

Elon Musk owns companies like Starlink, Tesla, and Neuralink.

What is StarLink?

Starlink is based on a network of small satellites that are intended cover almost the entire earth —except the poles—. If the project comes to an end, during this decade it will have 12,000 satellites in orbitalthough the service begins this year with a first phase of 1,500. So far they have been released 1,137 devices.

In early 2020, the company Elon Musk began launching Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit to offer broadband internet. On January 20, the Kennedy Center launched another 60 satellites to offer internet access from low earth orbit, completing the seventeenth mission of the program.

In October of last year, a public beta of Starlink was launched, with an initial service price of USD 99 per month, plus a cost of USD 499 to request the star link kit. As you extend your coverage with more satellites, new interested parties will be admitted. The kit includes a user terminal to connect to the satellites, a mounting tripod and a Wi-Fi router. In addition, users must use SpaceX’s Starlink app, available in the Google Play and App Store stores.

