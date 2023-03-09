5G News
Starfield: Xbox Exclusive Release Delayed Again; see new date

Starfield: Xbox Exclusive Release Delayed Again; see new date

Microsoft

Published on

By Abraham
Starfield: Xbox Exclusive Release Delayed Again; see new date
starfield xbox exclusive release delayed again see new date.jpeg
Update (03/08/2023) – GS

The fears of many have been confirmed! Bethesda this week announced a new delay for Starfield, one of the most anticipated Xbox games this year.

In May last year, the developer announced that the game would have its launch postponed to the first half of 2023, but with the new postponement, the game was postponed to September 6, 2023. The title will be exclusive to Xbox and PC consoles, also being released on the same day on Game Pass.

The announcement was made through a new trailer for the game, which also confirms a new showcase from Xbox and Bethesda for June 11, where we will reveal more details about Starfield and the other Xbox games.

“Alexa, I want to talk to Santa Claus”: the famous assistant will connect you to the North Pole

Rumors had been circulating for quite some time that Starfield might be delayed again. Unfortunately, these rumors also claimed that games like Redfall and Forza Motorsport could also be postponed, but so far, both still remain with previously announced dates.

Now, we can only hope that new postponements are not announced by Microsoft.

Are you looking forward to Starfield?

Original text – 05/12/2022

Bethesda confirms Starfield and Redfall delay to 2023

Bethesda has confirmed that it has postponed the launch of Starfield and Redfall to 2023, by an official statement on its social networks.

Previously, both were scheduled to launch in 2022.

In a statement on its social networks, Bethesda said that it needs more time to work on the development of the games and that they will arrive in the first half of 2023.

We have decided to delay the release of Redfall and Starfield to the first half of 2023. The teams at Arkane Austion (Redfall) and Bethesda Game Studios (Starfield) have incredible ambitions for their games and we want to make sure you get the best version of both.”

We’d like to thank everyone for their excitement for Redfall and Starfield. This energy is a big part of our daily inspiration and motivates us in what we are creating. We can’t wait to share the first gameplay details for both soon.”

Another! Galaxy S23 Ultra S Pen accessory is approved by Anatel
  • TAGS

Both games will be at Microsoft’s E3-style event on June 12, which will feature details on several of the company’s Xbox titles.

Previously, Starfield appeared at the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase, marking the first time the game’s details have been released since its announcement in 2018. The event was used to present the previous release date, in November 2022.

In November, director Todd Howard said he hoped Bethesda could make a big Starfield reveal in mid-2022.

Announced in 2021, Redfall is an open-world cooperative FPS in which players must face a legion of vampires who have dominated an island.

Both games will be exclusive to Xbox Series X|S and PC.

It was recently revealed that Xbox and Bethesda may be working on projects for Disney.

