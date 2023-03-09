Starfield: Xbox Exclusive Release Delayed Again; see new date

The fears of many have been confirmed! Bethesda this week announced a new delay for Starfield, one of the most anticipated Xbox games this year.

In May last year, the developer announced that the game would have its launch postponed to the first half of 2023, but with the new postponement, the game was postponed to September 6, 2023. The title will be exclusive to Xbox and PC consoles, also being released on the same day on Game Pass.

The announcement was made through a new trailer for the game, which also confirms a new showcase from Xbox and Bethesda for June 11, where we will reveal more details about Starfield and the other Xbox games.

Rumors had been circulating for quite some time that Starfield might be delayed again. Unfortunately, these rumors also claimed that games like Redfall and Forza Motorsport could also be postponed, but so far, both still remain with previously announced dates.

Now, we can only hope that new postponements are not announced by Microsoft.

Are you looking forward to Starfield?