Starfield: game will not have land vehicles and only 10% of planets have life

In a few months, we will have the long-awaited launch of Starfield, Bethesda’s first exclusive title for the Xbox ecosystem. As you can imagine, anticipation for the game is sky-high, something that got even higher after an extended reveal of the game at this year’s Xbox Showcase. From the beginning, the gigantic scope of the game has been used heavily in its entertainment, but as expected, the title will have important limitations.

In a recent interview, Todd Howard, game director, revealed that Starfield will not offer the option to explore multiple planets with the help of ground vehicles. Instead, the boost pack allows for quick movement across terrain and serves somewhat as a replacement for the vehicle. No. You know, we designed the game, and I'm sure you've seen that in our other titles, which feel good when walking, but we have the boost pack. You've seen some of that in the video, and we're going to have abilities for the boost pack, so the booster is almost like a vehicle you can fly in. It is very fun. And low-gravity planets are something very, very special in the game.

In addition to not having land vehicles, in the same interview, Howard confirmed that it will not be possible to fish on Starfield's planets, which leads us to another important piece of information. Twitter allows you to see Fleets and Spaces from the timeline As we know, the game will have hundreds of different planets, procedurally, but according to the director, most planets do not have life, and what we will find on these planets devoid of life is generated automatically. According to him, only 10% of the planets have life, and the type of life found there will depend on the biome in which it is inserted.

The planets that appear in quests, whether major or minor, are manually created, which makes sense. The others will be generated automatically. Howard also points out that, in a way, it is captivating to visit the uninhabited planets, because they have their beauty, where the player can explore and collect resources, and even feel the desert vastness and a sense of desolation.

Here’s the specific clip about the planets (which I think makes sense). pic.twitter.com/MsPsExWlce — Shinobi602 (@shinobi602) June 22, 2023

As always, we'll only get a more concrete look at Starfield when the game launches, to find out if this automatic system will work well enough to bring in a wide variety of planets or if it ends up being just endless repetition. Are you looking forward to Starfield?

