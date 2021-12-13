Stardust survivor slams lack of plans for alternate inquest venue after RDS lease ends

A survivor of the horrific Stardust fire has slammed the Department of Justice after it has emerged there are no plans for an alternate venue for the inquest after the lease for the current one expires.

The fatal fire that took place at the Artane nightclub in the early hours of Valentine’s Day in 1981 claimed 48 lives and left hundreds injured.

And Dubliner Antoinette Keegan, who lost her sisters Mary, 19, and Martina, 16, in the devastating fire, told Dublin Live the families are “getting treated like dirt” by the government.

An inquest that was due to take place at the RDS in October has been delayed to next year.

However, the lease on the RDS will be ending in February 2022 – and there is no alternative location planned for the inquest.

Ms Keegan said: “In October we were informed by the coroner that she had heard that lease is up on the RDS in February 2022.

“As of February 2022, we have nowhere to go for the inquest.

“I spoke to someone in the coroner’s office and he didn’t know either. I did get indications from him that the next venue will be in Dublin city centre.”

Ms Keegan said the survivors and grieving families have been left in a limbo situation due to the lack of planning.

She told Dublin Live: “It’s going to hard enough for us in February because it’s the 41st anniversary, and this inquest was granted in 2019.

“They know the lease is up in the RDS in February and here we are now in the middle of December. We were informed in the middle of October that we won’t have a venue after February and still to this day we don’t know where we’re going to be after that.

“The biggest inquest in the history of the state and they don’t know where we’re going to be. We are getting treated like dirt.

“First it was the legal aid and now it’s the venue. It’s disgraceful.”

Dublin Live has contacted the Department of Justice for comment.