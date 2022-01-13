Stardust families plea for justice during protest over inquest delays

The families of the 48 people who lost their lives in the Stardust nightclub fire gathered outside the Department of Justice in Dublin today for a protest over the lack of clarity for a new venue for the inquest.

Antoinette Keegan’s mam Christina passed away in 2020 without answers about the horrific fire at the Stardust nightclub on Valentine’s Day 19881 that claimed the lives of her daughters Mary, 19, and Martina, 16.

She told Dublin Live: “My mam fought tooth and nail to get the inquest open, she fought for justice for the 48.

“Our wish that she wanted so much was granted from the Attorney General in September 2019 and my mother just kept asking as she was on her dying bed ‘when was this going to happen?’

Ms Keegan said that they are fighting for justice for their loved ones.

“We’re gonna stand up, we’re taking no more off them. There’s plenty of venues around Dublin that are empty, concert halls that are empty with no concerts going on. We want somewhere and we want it to be announced immediately.”

Ms Keegan slammed the treatment of the families as “unbelievable”.

She added: “The Department of Justice need to tell us where the new venue is and when it’s going to happen, they have caused anxiety and stress to all of us that are here looking for justice to our loved ones.”

Meanwhile, Maurice and Phyllis McHugh from Artane were also outside the Department of Justice this morning.

Their daughter Caroline, 17, also died in the Stardust fire.

Mrs McHugh said: “Here we are after 41 years our only child gone from, it’s an absolute disgrace. They want to wake up this government and do something for us.

“We are human beings, are children were human beings. Our child lost all of her life, she would have been a lovely child we had her well educated and everything, where is she now she’s up at Sutton under six foot and it’s an absolute disgrace and we’re broken hearted over it, even after 41 years.”

Mr McHugh described their daughter Caroline who had attended Loretto College until she was 16 as being “very well educated” with “Christian politeness”.

He said: “We’re 82 years of age. Why are we standing outside the Department of Justice looking for justice that we should have had the year after that?”

Mrs McHugh added: “If the Minister Helen McEntee is looking I would ask her if she would please, please sort it out and get us a proper venue and let us know what happened to our children. To my daughter 17-and-a-half years of age, a lovely child with all her life in front of her, a good home and everything. Good parents that loved her and I want it sorted out now.”

Cllr John Lyons also called for the Government to sort out the venue for the inquests for the families.

He said: “They’ve known about this that the venue was going to release very soon, the could have planned and secured an alternative venue quite easily months ago.

“Instead what you’re doing is forcing the survivors and the families of the victims to come here once again to protest outside the government department. Just to force them into action, it’s a disgrace that after 41 years they’re still here having lost their loved ones and lived that trauma day after day, week after week, month after month and year after year.

Cllr Lyons added: “Everyone has a right to seek justice for their loved ones who were killed in that fire in 1981.”

The new inquest into the fire tragedy has been mired in controversy and delays since its inception due to ongoing rows over funding.

Data released under a freedom of information request in September stated that the Department of Justice has spent €1.5m of the €8m allocated in total on the inquest, without one official inquest being heard.

