Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 – The Sith Lords Restored Content DLC is canceled on Switch

The team responsible for bringing Knights of the Old Republic 2 – The Sith Lords to Nintendo Switch has announced that its long-awaited Restored Content DLC will “not be moving forward” for release.

In a statement shared on Twitter, Aspyr Media thanked the “immense passion and support for the Knights of the Old Republic series” and revealed that despite being “forever grateful” to the community that “allowed [Aspyr] to bring this timeless series to Nintendo Switch”, it was “sadly” not moving forward with plans to port the DLC, too.

