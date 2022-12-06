Star Wars Jedi: Survivor release date and details leaked on Steam

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor had its official Steam page posted ahead of time, revealing its release date and details such as its synopsis, pre-order bonuses, and Deluxe Edition extras. The title will arrive March 16, 2023🇧🇷 Shortly after Valve’s scoop, EA released a poster and confirmed that the game will receive news during The Game Awards 2022 on December 8.

The Steam game description says that Cal Kestis’ story will continue in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment, produced in partnership with Lucasfilm Games. It will take place five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and will see the hero in his desperate fight as the galaxy faces a dark period. - Advertisement - Pursued by the Empire, Cal will find himself surrounded by threats new and old, being forced to resist, needing to protect himself, his friends and even the legacy of the Jedi Order.

In gameplay, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will bring additional Force abilities and new lightsaber fighting styles, forcing players to use strategy to face new enemies. In exploration, players will be able to discover new planets and familiar locations from the Star Wars franchise, each featuring unique biomes, challenges and enemies, as well as bringing larger areas for treasure hunters to find valuable secrets.

According to Steam, STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor releases on March 15th https://t.co/E3sr6hoSkg pic.twitter.com/Fs57WxKIxs — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 5, 2022