Star Wars Eclipse: Quantic Dream’s new game could be anticipated to 2026

- Advertisement -

Update (06/29/2023) – GS

The Quantic Dream studio, known for games like Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human, has gone through a very troubled period in recent years, with several employees and former employees reporting abusive working conditions, which made many talents give up on working. closer to studio projects. To top it off, the studio was also purchased in August last year by NetEase, which certainly led to a lot of restructuring in its internal processes. With so many twists and turns, many games ended up being affected, including the highly anticipated Star Wars: Eclipse, which was revealed during The Game Awards 2021. After rumors that the development of the game was in serious trouble, as Quantic Dream was having difficulties hiring new developers, which could cause it to be released only in 2028, this week we had exciting news.

Renowned journalist Tom Henderson, who tipped Netease’s acquisition of Quantic Dream six months before the official announcement, revealed this week that the game should not hit stores before 2026. According to Henderson, there really isn’t a set window and the shortage of workers could force Quantic Dream to even push back that date. Anyway, this is still a better prediction than the previous one. In related news, Star Wars The Old Republic is another project that is also experiencing problems. The developers announced this week that the title has been passed from a core team at BioWare to a third-party studio, Broadsword Online Games, which already maintains some great MMOs from the past, such as Ultima Online and Dark Age of Camelot for Electronic Arts. BioWare General Manager Gary McKay also confirmed that this change will lead to layoffs at BioWare.

McKay explained that some of the BioWare employees who worked on SWTOR to date will move to Broadsword Online Games, but that won’t happen for everyone. “Unfortunately,” wrote McKay on BioWare’s website, “not all roles will make the transition. This is the hardest part of this transition and these decisions were not taken lightly.” - Advertisement - The executive insisted that EA “is doing everything possible to support” those affected and that the employees involved “will have the opportunity to find new roles within EA”. However, she did not disclose the number of Star Wars: The Old Republic crew members who lost their jobs due to the studio change. So, will Quantic Dream be able to rebuild soon?

Original text – 03/04/2022

‘Star Wars: Eclipse’ Could Delay Until 2028 As Studio Struggles To Hire

During The Game Awards 2021 in December, “Star Wars: Eclipse” was revealed in a trailer, full of fanfare. But anyone who thought that, just because it had a trailer, the game was about to come out was wrong. In truth, maybe “Eclipse” could take until 2027 or 2028 to reach the public as Quantic Dream, the developer behind “Detroit: Become Human,” is struggling to hire new people. - Advertisement - That’s what the informant Tom Henderson suggested this Thursday (3), based on an analysis of the company’s vacancies page. According to him, the main reasons for this are the accusations of sexual harassment and toxic pace of work that the developer has received in recent times. It’s not unique to the studio, but unhealthy work environments are increasingly coming under fire in the industry. Google Photos web gets HDR mode and new image editing tools