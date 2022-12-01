Star Plus: see what’s new coming to the catalog in December 2022

We’ve reached the last month of 2022, but that doesn’t mean we won’t have news on streaming platforms. While Netflix arrives with a catalog full of bombastic novelties, Star Plus, a platform that belongs to Disney, is also not far behind and brings many films that debuted in theaters recently, series and much more.

In December, Star Plus highlights include the film Amsterdam, the series The Patient and the new episodes of American Horror Story: NYC.

Without further ado, here’s the full schedule: