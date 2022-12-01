Star Plus: see what’s new coming to the catalog in December 2022

- Advertisement -
We’ve reached the last month of 2022, but that doesn’t mean we won’t have news on streaming platforms. While Netflix arrives with a catalog full of bombastic novelties, Star Plus, a platform that belongs to Disney, is also not far behind and brings many films that debuted in theaters recently, series and much more.
In December, Star Plus highlights include the film Amsterdam, the series The Patient and the new episodes of American Horror Story: NYC.
Without further ado, here’s the full schedule:
- Films
- Series
- documentaries and specials
Films
- Annie – December 2nd
- Amsterdam – December 7th
- Two Sisters – December 9
- Asura: The City of Corruption – December 9
- A Crowned Christmas – December 9
- Deliver Us From Evil – December 9th
- Exit – December 9th
- First Love – December 9th
- I Can Only Imagine – December 9
- Christmas Under the Stars – December 9
- Just in Time for Christmas – December 9th
- The Curse of the Handsome – December 9th
- Miss Zombie – December 9th
- A Sweeter Christmas – December 9
- Tidal Wave – December 9th
- See How They Run – December 14
- The Bad Boys (1995) – December 16
- Mall Security – December 16th
- Roommate (2011) – December 16
- American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules – December 23
- Gemini Project – December 23rd
- The Spectaculars – December 23
- Over Your Corpse – December 23rd
- Challenging the Art – December 23
- The Night House – December 23rd
- Veteran – December 23
- Welcome to Sudden Death – December 23
- Impetigore: Cursed Inheritance – December 30th
Series
- The Last Chance (complete miniseries) – December 2
- Ahneun Hyungnim (Season One) – December 2
- The Lying Game (Season One) – December 2
- Black Rock Shooter: Breaking Dawn (Season One) – December 2
- Seeking Vengeance (Season One) – December 2
- Desire for Vengeance (Season One) – December 2
- Legacy: The True Story of the Lakers (Complete Miniseries) – December 7
- Connect (Season One) – December 7
- Future Man (Season 1- Season 3) – December 7
- Resident Alien (Season Two Part Two) – December 7
- The Handmaid’s Tale (Full Season 1-4 Premiere) – December 14
- Playing with Love (Season One) – December 14
- Why Do We Forget Everything? (Season One) – December 14
- The Patient – December 21
- What We Do in the Shadows (Complete Fourth Season) – December 21
- Gannibal (Season One) – December 28
documentaries and specials
- Summer of Soul (…or When, the Revolution May Not Be Televised) – December 16
- Queen Elizabeth II: A Royal Life – A Special Edition of 20/20 – December 16
>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #tamanho {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }
- Advertisement -