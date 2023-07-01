Star Plus releases trailer for the new season of Futurama; look

the streaming platform star plus this week released a trailer for the new season of Futurama, which premieres on July 24. The preview shows the gang of Fry, Leela, Bender in new space adventures, with a lot of interplanetary chaos.

The new season of the space sitcom will be produced by Matt Groening (The Simpsons) and David X. Coen, the original creators of the series. The continuation of the animation will air through the streaming services Hulu, in the United States, and Star Plus, in Europe.

Check out the trailer below: