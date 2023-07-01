Star Plus releases trailer for the new season of Futurama; look

the streaming platform star plus this week released a trailer for the new season of Futurama, which premieres on July 24. The preview shows the gang of Fry, Leela, Bender in new space adventures, with a lot of interplanetary chaos.
The new season of the space sitcom will be produced by Matt Groening (The Simpsons) and David X. Coen, the original creators of the series. The continuation of the animation will air through the streaming services Hulu, in the United States, and Star Plus, in Europe.
Check out the trailer below:
The new year of Futurama will have episodes released every week after its premiere, always on Mondays. The new chapters will have around 20 minutes each and should continue the adventures and misadventures of the main figures of the plot.
new episodes
Below, see the names of the new episodes of Futurama:
- ep. 1: “The Impossible Stream”, written by Patric M. Verrone;
- ep. two: “Children Of A Lesser Bog”, written by Eric Horsted;
- ep. 3: “How The West Was 1010001”, written by Nona di Spargement;
- ep. 4: “Parasites Regained,” written by Maiya Williams;
- ep. 5: “Related To Items You’ve Viewed”, written by David A. Goodman;
- ep. 6: “I Know What You Did Last Xmas”, written by Ariel Ladensohn;
- ep. 7: “Rage Against The Vaccine”, written by Cody Ziglar;
- ep. 8: “Zapp Gets Cancelled”, written by Shirin Najafi;
- ep. 9: “The Prince And The Product”, written by Ari John Kaplan & Eric Kaplan;
- ep. 10: “All The Way Down”, written by David X. Cohen.
Most of the original voice actors are confirmed to return. It is worth mentioning that the Original Futurama was shown from 1999 to 2003 on the paid channel Fox, having a first revival between 2008 and 2013, on Comedy Central. The first seasons of the series are available on Star Plus.
