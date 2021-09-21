Star Drift Evolution Review: deep and impactful racing

The act of taking a skid curve, sideways, with the nose looking inward and the wheels outward, in rebellious counter-steering, is pure virtuosity, artistic expression, “state of mind”. A semicircular brushstroke, egocentric, Giotto, perfect like the unfolding of the peacock’s tail in the moment of courtship. Four strips of burnt rubber on the hot asphalt as traction surrenders to inertia and the rev hand begins to swing like a metronome, keeping the beat of a heart pumping more adrenaline than blood, poisoning the brain and carrying it to the doors of an absolute state of psycho-motoristic ecstasy.

And you know why Catze, the German developer behind the Star Drift Evolution project, deserves the vote you see at the end of the review? Because he managed to synthesize the ultimate, sacred and inviolable meaning of drifting. That emotion, that enjoyment, reiterating it for hundreds, even thousands of curves without losing an iota of endorphins.

A result possible only through a maniacal work of constant improvement that since 2018, the year of the launch of the embryonic Star Drift, has led the work to evolve, in fact, passing through a period of transparent and ever-changing early access, like a mechanic which works on millimeter adjustments of the trim. Listening to all the drivers of a very passionate community, determined to see a product with crystalline potential blossom. An audience that finally today celebrates with burnout and overspeed the launch of a very important ludo-motorsport title, certainly among the best of the genre in recent years.

The Real Drifting Simulator

And its quality is only partially explained by the numbers, with the passage from the original 30 traced to 75 (seventy-five!) today, from 20 vehicles to 50, with a Trackmania-style multiplayer – therefore no collisions between participants, a wise choice that stimulates exhibitionism, not confusion – up to 20 players and modes ranging from the very fat World Tour with its “star” progression to Time Attack with attached leaderboards, practically a game within a game. Not to mention the daily challenges, which draw a random car and track, testing the spirit of adaptation of the virtue-drivers.

Material for tens of hours, hundreds if you want, which no one would dream of traveling at 200km / h, consuming trains and trains of tires without an unassailable, marble playful solidity. And the point is precisely this, pad in hand you immediately perceive all the attention to detail, the craft in creating and managing a credible physics, which the player can then shape to interpret the circuits in a personal and intimate way, doing circus numbers. or pursuing absolute cleanliness to file one thousandth at a time. A toy-simulation built on three fundamental concepts: feeling of weight, speed and control. After the first acclimatization competitions, the powerful balance of this triforce that regulates the key elements of dérapage is revealed.

The “weight” serves to convey the position clearly of the car within the track, described with soft and never nervous animations, without this splashing away at the first analog inclination, fundamental when you are at the tablet, “flat out”, with that thrill in seeing the next curve approaching fast and lethal; full brake, skid, touch of hand brake to adjust the angle of entry and then you work almost only with accelerator and inertia, with the entire stroke of the trigger heard by the game engine, molding the pressure to maintain grip, feel the pull rise from the fingers, until the moment of the gas exit wide open, counter-steering and a cloud of white low-poly smoke to embellish the eternal beauty of the gesture.

Superfine class.

An extraordinarily toned, muscular feeling of control, unique in the panorama of top-down racing, touched by Brownmonster (Rush Rally Origins) and caressed by those geniuses of Funselektor (Absolute Drift, art of rally), but finally embraced by Catze until it merges in a work made only of love and petrol, highly flammable. But the point is that these are only the primary colors, then used to give life to a thousand shades of gameplay. Speaking of rallying, we invite you to read our Art of Rally review and our WRC 9 review.

Superb handling declined for a car park that is recognizable in its shapes but in unofficial disguise ranging from small cars to hyper cars, passing through rally monsters, muscle cars and fire trucks (part of a series of crazy vehicles that you will have the pleasure of discovering!), with all the driveability differences of the case and on all types of terrain. Sinuous stages of asphalt (even wet), gravel, mud, sand, snow and ice: surfaces so credible to the touch that they give incredible feedback. A talent that also emerges in the track design with narrow, wide carriageways, mountain bends, NASCAR ovals, crazy spirals in Russian quarries, off-road in the Australian outback and Scandinavian flick between the houses of polar villages. There really is it all, with everyone baptizing their favorite dioramas, losing count of the laps in a loop of fluorescent joy, screamed at the rooftops by the roar of small revving engines, with no checkered flag in sight.

All embellished, finally, by an accessibility that is suitable for all types of players, where the classic top-down visual super-choreography, the one where the fixed camera tends to “overturn” the perception of the controls in those who are not used to finding the camera pointed in front, outside the monitor, with disorientation and headaches attached , can be immediately corrected in the appropriate menu by choosing between a camera that is always bird’s eye view but able to rotate on itself to always show the car straight, or even switching to a third “chase” option.

Close and very classic, comfortable but certainly less panoramic and impactful, which probably shows the only flaw of the production, that is an artistic direction that might not make everyone crazy.

A lo-fi racing

Eye: the aesthetic side, not the technical one, because from that point of view the choice of such an essential, minimal, almost spartan graphic also allows Older and slightly asthmatic PCs keep 60 frames per second practically fixed, enjoying that irresistible fluidity that is pure gold for this type of racing. In short, it is more a speech of ephemeral beauty.

Star Drift Evolution for my taste is not a beautiful game to watch: you are not tempted to admire it, especially when stationary (but still there is little, it must be said), with this low-poly a little anonymous, very smooth and reflective, graced, however, by bright, lively, welcoming colors, which definitely put you in a good mood. It is important to underline this because, especially from an indie perspective, “piercing the screen” is a business card that invites you to find out more about a game (and the example of art of rally is clear): and here there is so much substance, meat, protein, that it would be a sin, almost a crime, to be guided solely by one’s aesthetic taste, rebalanced moreover by an all synthwave, outrun, chiptune soundtrack, with the participation, among others, of Fabio “Kenobit” Bortolotti. Perfect sounds to accompany a course that is inspired by the past not in the gameplay, decidedly modern, but in the spirit, with that arcade desire to master the extreme depth hidden by a disarming ease of use, climbing rankings and sharing the experience with friends or strangers united by the same, transversal passion.

Because the AI ​​is nice, well planned and very talented, with a system of collisions all deliberately busted, plasticky, so as not to frustrate the player with too penalizing and realistic contacts; but that feeling of competition that can be found online or by beating the ghost of those who preceded us in the esoteric time trials at the photo finish is priceless, very central in a project based on the challenge and on the community, which is lived in an indirect, local way (up to 4-player split-screen) or by entering Discord’s front door.

And not to be venal, but here the very popular price of € 12.99 is an added value, all inclusive, turnkey. Almost not to think about it and instinctively click the green Steam button (the only platform on which the game is available at the moment), for a work that does not appeal only to petrolhead hardened, but rally whoever it is hungry for true, gritty and very elegant playability.