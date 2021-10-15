Stanford University researchers devise a “smart cane” for the blind

Patrick Slade, a PhD student in robotics at Stanford University, has focused a personal project on a possible improvement for people who are blind or have low visibility. His work in robotics made him work with certain autonomous vehicles and this gave him the idea to create a cane that is more useful than a normal one.

This is how he devised the Augmented Cane, a smart cane that offers direct help to blind people when walking on the street. The cane is still in the testing phase as the project needs more financial support, but is on the right track.

A better guide

The cane that we can see in the video is not like any other, it is a bit heavier since it comes with a series of built-in devices. Near the base there is a camera that collects information from the environment around the user, including global geographic information and LIDAR. The latter is the most relevant as this system uses lasers to create an estimate of how far away some objects are.

For its part, near the end of the pole there is a small wheel that adjusts to the user’s walking speed and gives haptic feedback through the user’s hand to indicate where to move. In this way, if the camera detects an obstacle, the pole will indicate where to move.

The researchers tested 24 people, some were blind, some had vision problems, and some were not. However, they were all blindfolded when using the cane. The tests revealed that those with more experience with poles increased their walking speed as they went with more confidence.

For their part, people who did not use canes did not increase their speed, but they did better than when they used a common cane. In general, the feedback helped users a lot, especially compared to the normal cane that could leave them stuck in front of an obstacle for a long time.

Slade’s idea is for the baton to cost around $ 400 and weigh 1kg, however this is just a prototype and he plans to include more features and reduce the weight of the devices. The team also shared the design of the cane in the study so that anyone can improve it however they want. You can read more about the research by following this link.