StandBy, this is the new function that turns the iPhone into a smart screen

- Advertisement -

function-that-turns-the- .jpg" width="980" height="565" alt="StandBy, this is the new function that turns the iPhone into a ">

One of the novelties that were announced at Apple’s WWDC 2023 event held yesterday is a new function for users of iphone. During the presentation of iOS 17, the Cupertino company presented a new function that allows the phone to function as a smart screen while charging.

This innovative feature aims to provide users with users easily readable information, even at a distance, something that fits perfectly on work desks and even on the tables that are usually kept next to the bed. A function, therefore, useful and positive for Apple phones.

- Advertisement -

What exactly is StandBy for iPhones

With this new option, iPhones can display essential information such as the current time and the weather in the place where you are. However, Apple takes into account the personalization, as it offers a wide range of clock styles and widgets for users to choose the one that best suits their needs. In addition, StandBy is compatible with Smart Stacks, ensuring that the right information is automatically displayed at the right time.

Manzana

Apart from customizing the screen according to your preferences, it is also possible to configure a favorite photo to show up when your iPhone is charging. This feature is particularly useful for those who want to display a cherished memory every time they glance at their device. The development we are talking about integrates perfectly with Siri, improving the overall user experience with the well-known voice assistant of the North American firm that must evolve to continue being a good option.

A most interesting detail

For users using MagSafe, the new StandBy function will remember the settings preferred by the user, adding convenience to your charging routine. Also, if you have an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max with the always-on display feature enabled, the displayed information will be easily accessible with just a glance. However, for devices without this feature, a simple tap on the screen will reveal your favorite photo or current weather information.

Unsplash

Apple’s commitment to providing customizable and easy-to-use features continues with the introduction of StandBy. It is evident that this feature will further enhance the functionality and customization of the iPhone, even when it is not actively being used. So yesterday Apple showed off much more than just glasses, which were the most attention-grabbing for obvious reasons.

- Advertisement -

>