STALKER 2 will not include NFT after strong complaints from fans

Although at the moment Ubisoft seems to be holding up the controversy well, the tremendously negative reaction from fans of STALKER 2 has caused its developer to have taken a step back and back in the plans it had to include this type of non-fungible tokens (or NFT) in your new game.

In fact, the time between the announcement of this decision and its withdrawal only took a few minutes. On Wednesday GSC Game World published its decision to add these NFTs in the next installment of this shooter, followed by a second post on Thursday in which it tried to explain that its decision was based on use the money acquired with these tokens to finance its development.

However, fans were quick to criticize both the initial announcement and the statement the studio later shared, leading to the developer deleted his appeal about an hour after posting it.

“We listen to you“says now your last statement, «Based on the feedback we received, we have made the decision to cancel anything related to NFT in STALKER 2«. And it is that the study has ensured that, even eliminating this form of additional financing that they had raised, they will focus all their efforts on getting the game forward, regardless of “any cost” to themselves.

While video game fans seem to have almost universally joined in this stance of disgust towards this blockchain technology, sadly at this point it seems likely that we will see more and more, and no less, how editors try to include these NFTs in their games. And it is that in addition to the case of Ubisoft, other entities of great weight in the industry such as Andrew Wilson, CEO of EA, are already declaring that technology represents the “future of our industry.”

Something that seems will soon be extended to other forms of entertainment, with AMC and Sony taking the first step into the movie industry with the announcement of the NFTs for Spider-Man: No Way Home.