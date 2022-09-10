Stalker 2: after another delay, Microsoft is returning the money to those who reserved the game

is returning the money to those who pre-ordered Stalker 2, as the game has had its release ed indefinitely. Announced in 2020, Stalker 2 is being developed by Ukrainian studio GSC Game World. Due to the Russian invasion, development had to be paused and this greatly affected the schedule.

Some users are receiving a message from Microsoft that states that Stalker 2 reservations have been canceled as the game has been delayed to an undetermined date. Additionally, Microsoft has removed the option to reserve the game from its digital stores.

Given all the drama in Ukraine, it's not surprising that the game's delay is prolonged, considering the company is focused on the safety of its employees and ensuring their families are stable in other countries. Also, some of the developers were recruited by the Ukrainian army to fight in the invasion that started in February 2022. For now, we can only wait for the studio to somehow recover and finish development.

