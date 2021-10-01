Stagflation nervousness is half wrong, at least

A new concern is bubbling: stagflation. A combination of stagnant activity and high inflation would be bad for households, businesses and investors. Things are unlikely to go that bad. But the economic outlook will get uglier.

Growth has lost some momentum, making stocks more vulnerable to inflation fears. Concern that these trends will deepen is fueling concerns of stagflation.

There are a couple of reasons to resist those fears. First, growth is slowing, but from the dizzying pace seen after the lifting of restrictions. Therefore, stagnation is not an immediate problem. Second, central bankers have the tools, and probably the will, to combat price pressures. Raising rates from lows is easier than trying to generate more inflation when rates are near or below zero.

But that doesn’t mean that everything is going to be great. Price pressures are proving stronger and less transitory than central banks had anticipated due to supply chain distortions such as delayed shipping or a lack of truck drivers. Christine Lagarde, head of the ECB, said on Tuesday that euro zone goods exports would have risen by almost 7% in the first half had it not been for supply bottlenecks.

As the economics manuals point out, a shock that causes a reduction in supply will cause prices to rise if demand remains the same. If the phenomenon persists, trying to combat the resulting inflation will be difficult for central banks. Tighter monetary policy is not going to magically make new transportation capacity, more semiconductors, or more cars appear. All it does is curb demand. Central banks can cope with high inflation and are obliged to do so. But doing so will mean living with weaker growth.