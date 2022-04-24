Staff threatened and cash stolen during armed robbery in Meath shop

Gardai in Meath have launched an investigation following an armed robbery in a Meath shop.

The robbery took place in a shop in the Stamullen area at approximately 9.50pm last night.

Officers have said that two men entered the premises and one was armed with a knife while the other had a iron bar.

The men “threatened staff and then “left the scene with a small quantity of cash”.

A garda spokesperson said on the Meath Crime Prevention Facebook page: “They got into a car which was parked nearby and left in the direction of Gormanston. Eyewitnesses describe this car as looking like a Nissan Almera.”

Gardai said the men are believed to be aged in their 20s.

“The first is described as being 5’ 4’’ in height, of stocky build, wearing a grey hoodie, a blue face mask and grey tracksuit bottoms,” the spokesperson said.

“The second is described as being 5’ 6’’ in height, of skinny build and wearing a grey zipped hoddie which was zipped up to his nose.”

Officers have appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

“Anybody with information that could assist this investigation is asked to contact Laytown Garda Station on 041-9813320 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111.”

