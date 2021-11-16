Stadia now lets you share direct streams to YouTube at 4K

Little by little, Google is bringing part of the promised functions to Stadia, its platform for streaming games from the cloud, that is, that users do not need powerful equipment to play the most demanding game titles, since the power will come directly served from Google cloud servers.

Well, from what they now comment on 9to5Google, Google is beginning to allow players to can share game matches directly to YouTube at 4K full resolution, up to 60fps and in HDR, as long as their game titles are supported with technical requirements.



What was promised in debt, which have been paid in time

Since the launch of this feature a year ago Until now, users could share their game matches at a maximum of 1080p resolution, even though they may be playing game titles that support higher image resolutions.

Now the opposite can happen, despite the fact that it is already possible to share the games on YouTube at 4K, there are games that do not allow it, and therefore the maximum limit is relegated to the maximum resolution that the game allows.

As we have already commented on previous occasions, although many functions are taking a long time to arrive, they have finally arrived, And the ability to stream on YouTube in 4K directly, without the need for additional software, has been one of Google’s great promises with the arrival of Stadia.

There is no doubt that Google has to incentivize Stadia against rival companies, and even YouTube against platforms like Twitch, so it is a sensible step before the competition sees the deficiencies as a weakness with which to get ahead and rob users .

There is still a way to go for Google to make its game streaming service a popular option, and ahead is a holiday season that could become an opportunity to popularize its platform with game enthusiasts and more.

In this regard, we may see more initiatives from Google and competitors with which, taking advantage of the Christmas holidays, they try to reach users in the best possible conditions.