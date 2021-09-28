Stadia now allows you to use your mobile as a touch control to play on TV or use Bluetooth controls on your Chromecast Ultra

Arrives ‘Phone Link’ to Stadia, the latest innovation that Google’s streaming games platform with which to play from a television is now easier than ever, since from now on it will not be necessary to have a remote to be able to play from your Android TV, Google TV or Chromecast Ultra.

But this is not all. ‘Phone Link’ it also allows you to use your mobile to play with Bluetooth controllers on your Chromecast Utra, so it is no longer necessary to buy the official Stadia controller to play with a controller from this Google streaming device.

This is how you configure Stadia’s ‘Phone Link’

Linking your mobile to your television with Android TV, Google TV or Chromecast Ultra to play with its touch control or with a third-party controller compatible with Stadia is very simple, although the steps differ between devices.

Play with the touch pad

To play with your mobile as a touch control on your television you have to follow these steps:

With Google TV and Android TV:

1. Open Stadia on Google TV or Android TV. 2. On your mobile device, open the Stadia app and then tap the controller notification. If you don’t see the notification or have lost it, tap ‘Command’ and later ‘Phone touch control’ and later ‘Play on television’.

With Chromecast Ultra:

Open the Stadia app on your mobile. Touch ‘Command’ and later ‘Phone touch control’ and later ‘Play on television’. Enter the linking code displayed on your TV.

Play on your Chromecast Ultra with a Bluetooth controller

Open the Stadia app on your mobile and then tap ‘Command’. Connect a third-party controller to your mobile device via Bluetooth or with a USB cable. Tap on the image of your controller and then ‘Play on television’. Enter the linking code shown on your television.

On Android TV and Google TV It also allows you to use your mobile as a gateway to play with other Bluetooth controllers, although in these devices this feature does not make much sense since they can directly link Bluetooth controllers on your Android TV and Google TV. Still the steps are as follows:

Open Stadia on Google TV or Android TV. Use the TV remote control to select your avatar and then select ‘Remote’. On your mobile, open the Stadia app and then tap ‘Controller’. Tap the controller you want to use and then tap ‘Play on TV’. Enter the pairing code displayed on your television.

Via | Stadia

