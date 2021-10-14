Stadia is updated on iPhone and iPad to offer touch controls in some games

Gaming services in the cloud are really making their way, and entering our mobiles and tablets as a way to enjoy the great launches of the year without having to connect to a television. Now, this streaming mode has a small drawback, which is having to go everywhere with a gamepad in tow. To make our work easier, there are accessories capable of anchoring that control knob to the phone to configure it as if it were a portable console, but to take a quick game of a few minutes on the bus, it is too much paraphernalia. So we only have the option to manage the game through the touch panel of our screen. Stadia is updated on iOS Thus, making the leap from a physical control to another touch is not so easy because it is not enough to put on the screen a layout of buttons equivalent to that of all those who have the physical control, but it is a job more laborious that has to do with the possibility of controlling with gestures what happens on the screen. And that’s just what Stadia has just announced that iPhone and iPad users can now enjoy. As they have published from the game platform itself, the touch control in Stadia was inaugurated last August for Android users so now, two months later, it is time for gamers on the sidewalk to enjoy it from Apple. And it is, essentially, a completely different way of handling a game by “touching, sliding and pinching the screen”. For now we can test it with “Humankind”, which is a strategy and management title that is perfect for this type of touch control. Unfortunately, as long as someone does not think of an infallible and precise method, all 3D action developments, what has always been called shooters, have a difficult time adapting to these touch controls that, as you can see on the screen, are designed to use one, two or three fingers at a time to move the maps, select units or facilities and choose the management option that we want at all times. Stadia is a cloud gaming platform that this month has added the Ubisoft + subscription, a flat rate with all the news from the French company in recent years for 17.99 euros per month. What includes the just released Far Cry 6 with a really complete Ultimate Edition. >