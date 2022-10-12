Stadia closes: easy guide on what to do and how to get refunds

- Advertisement -

Stadia is at the terminus, the service will permanently close on January 18, 2023 after only three years from its announcement at GDC 2019. The streaming gaming platform had been launched with very different expectations, but failed to take root “as we expected“says Google. Hence the decision to close everything.

Let’s try to understand what happens now for Stadia users answering the most common questions, especially about refunds.

We will refund all Stadia hardware purchases made through the Google Store and all game and add-on content purchases made from the Stadia store. Players will continue to have access to their game library and play until January 18, 2023 so that they can complete their game sessions. We expect most repayments to be completed by mid-January 2023.

- Advertisement -

WHEN DOES THE STADIA CLOSE?

The January 18, 2023. Until that date it will be possible to play the titles of the platform, from that day the servers will be taken offline. From today until the end of the service however, problems may occur for some games, “but most of these should continue to work regularly“.

NOW THAT IT CLOSES WILL I LOSE ALL PROGRESS OF THE GAME?

Basically the answer is: yes, everything will be lost. Except for rare cases of titles that support progression between different game platforms. In general, however, progress cannot be recovered with the closure of the service.

- Advertisement -

CAN I BUY STADIA GAMES OR DEVICES?

Nothe Stadia store was Closed and therefore it is not possible to make purchases of any kind:

hardware

games

in-game transactions

If pre-orders have been made, they will be canceled and refunded if payment has already been completed.

- Advertisement -

WILL I BE REFUNDED?

YupGoogle intends to refund

all hardware purchases made on the Google Store Stadia controller Founders Edition Premiere Edition Play and Watch packages with Google TV

all software purchases (games, add-ons) from the Stadia store

In all these cases, Google will refund the amount previously spent.

The refund does not require a return of hardware products.

WHAT WILL NOT BE REFUNDED?

There is no refund for the Stadia Pro subscription. However, users who have an active subscription at the time the closure is announced will still be able to access their game library at no charge until January 18, 2023.

HOW DO I KNOW HOW MUCH I WILL BE REFUNDED?

If you want to have one esteem of the amount that Google will return in the form of a refund, just do the math by accessing:

Order History: Find all your Stadia-related expenses and add them up

purchases and subscriptions: add up the amount spent by removing any costs for Stadia Pro (which will not be refunded)

HOW WILL I BE REFUNDED?

Here Google has not yet expressed itself in detail, postponing the country-by-country methods to a later time. The intention, the company says, is to repay through the same payment method used during the purchase. If this is no longer available or the purchase was made through a gift card, Google will contact the user via email to agree on an alternative refund method.

WHEN WILL I BE REFUNDED?

Google expects the majority of refunds to be made by mid-January 2023.