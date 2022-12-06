Stack Overflow temporarily blocks the use of ChatGPT responses

ChatGPT, the new OpenAI chatbot, launched last week, is giving a lot of talk as some see it as the perfect replacement for search engines like Google and online knowledge platforms like Quora or the popular Wikipedia, among others.

The most curious thing is that during these days, there have been developers who have wanted to test it, being surprised that the chatbot itself not only offers the source code to their requests, but also offers them the way to implement it in their projects.



Questioning the reliability of your answers

But despite the speed and supposed reliability of the responses, There are those who do not fully trust them. This is the case of Stack Overflow, the platform where developers share their knowledge to solve their coding problems.

The fact is that before the arrival of ChatGPT, there are not a few users of this platform who have relied on this chatbot to offer their answers to the queries raised by other users within Stack Overflow without verifying their veracity.

Here is an example of how far it can go:

Those responsible for Stack Overflow have decided to temporarily suspend the use of ChatGPT under the following argument:

The main problem is that while the responses that ChatGPT produces have a high error rate, they generally look good and the responses are very easy to produce.

From OpenAI, creators of the chatbot, they also called for prudence, pointing out that the new chatbot can sometimes give “answers that sound plausible but are incorrect or nonsense.”

Before the massive avalanche of incorrect answers that can be given within Stack Overflow, for now we want to rule out its use in the face of “substantially harmful” answers that have been taking place, detrimental to users in particular, and to the platform itself in general.

In this sense, from Stack Overflow they point out that:

In general, because ChatGPT’s average rate of getting correct answers is too low, posting answers created by ChatGPT is substantially harmful to the site and to users who ask or search for correct answers.

We will see what will happen in the future, especially when OpenAI decides to look for some means of monetization that allows us to cover the high computing costs that are behind the new chatbot, having received over a million users since its launch.

More information: Stack Overflow