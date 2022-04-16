Stabyl, the app that improves the use of iPad in Parkinson’s cases

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Those who suffer from Parkinson’s or some other type of disease or condition that causes involuntary tremor in the hands They already have an app that improves the use they can make of the iPad. This is Stabil.

Stabyl is an exclusive app for Apple iPad

This app has been developed in collaboration between the German Parkinson’s Association, the advertising company Havas Creative, and Parkinson’s patients from Germany and the United States. For now the app is only available for the Apple iPadstop versions of its operating system iPadOS 14 and higher, but its creators assure that they continue working to make it reach other digital platforms in the future.

Eric Schoeffler, creative director of Havas in Germany explains that Stabyl “is not a medicine or a remedy but a technical solution that can provide easier access to the digital world for people with Parkinson’s and involuntary hand tremors.

There are more and more solutions to allow the use of technological devices for those with mobility difficulties, which includes driving through voice instructions, beyond the development of intelligent assistants. With apps like Stabyl, progress is being made in this direction, facilitating the use of the iPad thanks, among other factors, to the use of accelerometers.

These sensors, which detect movements of the iPad, are used to calculate if the device is being shaken due to involuntary hand tremors, generating a response in the form of movement of what appears on the screen in the opposite direction, thus neutralizing the oscillation. This allows the user to see what is shown on the screen completely stabilized.

In addition, and to avoid problems in handling buttons on the touch screen, Stabyl change the buttons, switches and scroll bars for larger ones that facilitate its use by simplifying the gestures, which can also be configured in a personalized way to accommodate the evolution of tremors, since these can vary throughout the day.

