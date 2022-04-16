Tech NewsApps

Stabyl, the app that improves the use of iPad in Parkinson’s cases

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Those who suffer from Parkinson’s or some other type of disease or condition that causes involuntary tremor in the hands They already have an app that improves the use they can make of the iPad. This is Stabil.

Stabyl is an exclusive app for Apple iPad

This app has been developed in collaboration between the German Parkinson’s Association, the advertising company Havas Creative, and Parkinson’s patients from Germany and the United States. For now the app is only available for the Apple iPadstop versions of its operating system iPadOS 14 and higher, but its creators assure that they continue working to make it reach other digital platforms in the future.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

Eric Schoeffler, creative director of Havas in Germany explains that Stabyl “is not a medicine or a remedy but a technical solution that can provide easier access to the digital world for people with Parkinson’s and involuntary hand tremors.

Read:

Apple will add the missing item to iPad Pro so you can forget about your laptop

There are more and more solutions to allow the use of technological devices for those with mobility difficulties, which includes driving through voice instructions, beyond the development of intelligent assistants. With apps like Stabyl, progress is being made in this direction, facilitating the use of the iPad thanks, among other factors, to the use of accelerometers.

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

These sensors, which detect movements of the iPad, are used to calculate if the device is being shaken due to involuntary hand tremors, generating a response in the form of movement of what appears on the screen in the opposite direction, thus neutralizing the oscillation. This allows the user to see what is shown on the screen completely stabilized.

Stabyl catches

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

In addition, and to avoid problems in handling buttons on the touch screen, Stabyl change the buttons, switches and scroll bars for larger ones that facilitate its use by simplifying the gestures, which can also be configured in a personalized way to accommodate the evolution of tremors, since these can vary throughout the day.

.

Read:

Netflix tests a new timer on mobile phones

Previous articleEuropean Union carries out the construction of a tunnel that will connect Scandinavia with the Mediterranean
Next articleEngineers say Apple prioritizes data privacy
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Reviews

Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Mop 2 Ultra, análisis: se puede ser de gama alta y tener una gran relación calidad-precio

Recientemente Xiaomi ha renovado su catálogo de robots aspiradores con tres propuestas para todos los bolsillos...
Apps

Magic Movie: Movies automatically generated by iMovie on iPhone and iPad

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Gaming

Overwatch 2 releases two trailers to introduce its new heroine Sojourn

Still under a somewhat slow trickle of new information, it seems that Activision Blizzard is finally beginning to...
Ireland

Dublin weather: Met Eireann warn of heavy showers for Easter before big change

Met Eireann are forecasting heavy showers for the Easter weekend before a massive temperature change. The rain will...