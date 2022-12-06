Stable version of Microsoft Edge arrives with ECH encryption policy and more

O Microsoft Edge received its newest stable update, the 108.0.1462.42🇧🇷 At first, it promises security fixes and an encryption mode. Encrypted Client Helloor ECH🇧🇷 In case you didn’t know, it’s an extension of TLS who is in charge of protecting the entire “Client Hello”, in addition to also protecting the part SNI with encryption. In general, the update also comes with a correction made by the chromium for the specific update CVE-2022-4262🇧🇷 However, the new version also includes the CVE-2022-41115, CVE-2022-44688, CVE-2022-44708🇧🇷 Furthermore, the feature of hiding launcher in new tab has also been added to the browser.

As for news regarding security, the library Microsoft Defender SmartScreen has been rewritten and added to the browser. By the way, this change is available on almost all platforms on which it is possible to install the program. Ie: Windows, Mac and also arrives at Linux for the first time. - Advertisement - In practice, this measure is intended to make the user’s navigation safer while using Edge. As for the updated TLS protocol extension, it comes to replace the enhanced SNI standard, or ENSI. In this sense, it is possible to activate the feature through Microsoft’s browser settings.





The new version of the browser is now available for download and installation. Recently, the Canary version also received an update that facilitated use on touch screens. Furthermore, Edge has been allowing for quick screenshot sharing between Mac, Windows and Android systems for some time now. So, what did you think of the news about the app? Tell us in the comments!