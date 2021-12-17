Stable Android 12 also comes in the mid-range, with the Nokia X20

Nokia X20 is one of the first smartphones to receive Android 12 in stable form: the announcement dates back to the day before yesterday, and comes directly from the company’s official support forum. Unfortunately for us Italians the news is only half as good, given that ours is not one of the many markets affected by the first “wave” of the release. Too bad because, let’s put it this way, we came close: Austria, Belgium, Germany and even Switzerland are just some of the European countries where the firmware has been made available. The consolation, albeit meager, is that the wave technique is designed to limit the damage of any last-minute bugs that went unnoticed during testing.

Recall that HMD, which currently manages the Nokia brand, has decided to divide the distribution of updates to Android 12 into two “waves”. Even within each wave the distribution is gradual: it generally takes us five days to complete. It is not perfectly clear how much time passes between the start of the first wave and the start of the second, but we assume around two or three weeks. Of course, timing can vary significantly if bugs and other hiccups emerge. Nokia X20 is not only among the very first smartphones to officially receive the latest version of Google’s operating system (after the Samsung Galaxy S21, the 3rd generation Zs and the OnePlus 9, even if the S21 apart from the distribution has been interrupted for via dei too many bugs), but it is also the least prestigious: if the other devices belong to the top range without discussion, X20 is powered by a “modest” Snapdragon 480. It has been in circulation since this spring at a list price of just € 399 . Let’s recap the main points of the data sheet: SoC : Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G

Display : IPS 6.67 "FHD + (1080 x 2400 pixels), 450 nits brightness

Memory : RAM: 6GB or 8GB storage memory: 128GB expandable via microSD

Camera : Rear : 64MP AF + 5MP FF UW + 2MP FF depth + 2MP Macro | ZEISS optics Front : 32MP FF

Connectivity : 5G sub6 Dual SIM, 802.11 b / g / n / ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS / AGPS with GLONASS and Galileo, NFC, USB Type-C (USB 2.0) OTG and 3.5mm audio jack

Audio : OZO audio

Sensors : Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity, Accelerometer (G-Sensor) and Gyroscope

Battery : 4.470mAh with 18W charging

Dimensions And weight : 168.94 x 79.7 x 9.1mm 220 grams

Other : IP52, FM radio, dedicated Google key, face unlock, side fingerprint scanner

Operating system: Android 11 (3 years of updates) Nokia X20 is available online at 357 euros. The value for money is discreet.