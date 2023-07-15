St. Louis agtech partners go global to highlight region’s innovation

- Advertisement -

With its strengths in agri-food tech, St. Louis is at the center of the efforts to help mitigate and adapt to climate change and ensure global food security for future generations. Radical collaboration across ecosystems worldwide is required to unlock agriculture’s potential meet these challenges. As the 39 North AgTech Innovation District enters a new phase of growth, the region has an opportunity to welcome and support innovators and ecosystem builders from around the world to advance sustainable…