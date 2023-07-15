HomeTech NewsSt. Louis agtech partners go global to highlight region’s innovation

St. Louis agtech partners go global to highlight region’s innovation

Tech News
webplantsdesign100xx900 900 566 0.jpg
webplantsdesign100xx900 900 566 0.jpg
- Advertisement -

With its strengths in agri-food tech, St. Louis is at the center of the efforts to help mitigate and adapt to climate change and ensure global food security for future generations. Radical collaboration across ecosystems worldwide is required to unlock agriculture’s potential meet these challenges. As the 39 North AgTech Innovation District enters a new phase of growth, the region has an opportunity to welcome and support innovators and ecosystem builders from around the world to advance sustainable…

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Artificial Intelligence

The Last Word on AI and the Atom Bomb

In some ways, it’s hard to understand how this misalignment happened. We created all...
Tech News

Twitter Sues Law Firm Over $90 Million Payment in Elon Musk Deal

Twitter’s parent company sued a leading corporate law firm on Friday for what it...

More like this

X