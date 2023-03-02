St David’s Day: Google launches Doodle to celebrate date in Wales and UK

Google released a new Doodle today to celebrate St David’s Day, the patron saint of Wales who is also celebrated in the UK on March 1st under the name Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Sant in Welsh. On this day, the city of Cardiff holds several celebrations with children parading in traditional Welsh costumes and the flag of their country.

Saint David was canonized in 589 by Pope Callistus and has since become the patron saint of Wales, as each of the four nations of the United Kingdom has its own patron saint with unique commemorative days. The Google Doodle integrates shapes and colors reminiscent of items found in Wales and is created using handcrafted artwork from cut acrylic glass reminiscent of traditional stained glass windows and the daffodil, the country’s national flower.

- Advertisement - It’s worth noting that the Doodle dedicated to St David is only available in the UK, but this isn’t the first time that Wales has been honored. In 2020 the dragon that is on your flag appeared on the Google homepage with an animation that you can see below. The same thing happened in 2022, but with a static image. Twitter is testing new notices for suspended and blocked accounts