SSD Reliability Tested: Which Brands Are the Most Reliable?

The debate about the reliability of SSDs began a decade ago when some models had performance problems. Today there are no doubts. Solid-state drives are more reliable than the hard drives they have completely replaced in the client storage segment and aim to do the same in servers and data centers.

It should be remembered that SSDs are based on NAND flash memory and do not have any moving parts, which gives them a substantial advantage over hard drive mechanisms. However, they are more sensitive than these to potential power failures while they are running, and furthermore, memory blocks have a limited number of write operations before failing.

For this reason, all manufacturers include additional memory cells so that when the others fail, they do not lose capacity, reallocating the damaged sectors. The latest generations of solid storage have continued to improve their key components and massive stress tests have confirmed that the reliability of SSDs is superior to that of hard drivesin addition to enjoying the rest of the advantages in performance, consumption or size.

SSD reliability

BackBlaze has published a status report as it has been doing in recent years. This company specialized in cloud storage uses nearly 100,000 storage units in its data center, working by the piece (24/7) and adding millions of operating hours. By using the error rate of your own infrastructure, it is a good barometer to assess the situation.

Until now, the annual reports were focused on hard drives, although they had already made comparisons between HDDs and SSDs where they showed that their resistance was superior.

Now we get the first SSD report. The company explains that the results are not as reliable as those from hard drives. Its installed base is still very small by comparison (only 2,000 units) and not enough time has passed for units to run out. In addition, it has only evaluated a part of the brands it has installed, since there are others that are still being tested.

The most important thing about the data in the tables is the Annual Failure Rate or AFR. Although we see some very high that BackBlaze explains by the low number of units. The results that we can consider more reliable are the models with the highest number of units, a Dell with 250 units and AFR of 0%; a Seagate with 562 drives and an ADR of 0.36%; and another Seagate with 1,090 drives installed and an AFR of 1.06%.

BackBlaze marks the confidence interval that it considers respectable in the 1%, while the optimal value is 0.6% or less. The annual average of what you have installed in production stays in those optimal environments.

As the company itself acknowledges, it is not as complete a report as those it publishes on hard drives. It still does not have a sufficient number of units in production and has others to introduce such as the Samsung 850 EVO 1TB, one of the best sellers in the consumer market. The company says they will continue to add SSD boot drives to the study group “which will improve the fidelity of the data presented”.

They also have SSDs on other types of servers that they use beyond the main ones dedicated to serving online storage (restore servers, utility servers, API servers, etc.) and are considering using them to complete their reports. In any case, we must insist that this group of units work at full capacity 24/7, so the error rate will always be higher than that installed in a consumer PC.

The general conclusion is what we already knew: the reliability of SSDs is superior to that of hard drives and a typical user has nothing to worry about. Most SSDs have a 5-year warranty and an endurance rating in Tbytes written that few users will reach.