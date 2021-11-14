Squid Game also makes its mark among the most downloaded mobile games of October

Squid Game, amidst controversy and records, it is a global success of those difficult to anticipate and replicate. To the point that it manages to establish itself even in the videogame market without having an official video game, which was not expected: on the other hand, no one expected that the series would become a phenomenon of custom all over the world (and in fact the confirmation of a second season was not long in coming). And no, we’re not referring to Crab Game, the video game released on Steam and clearly inspired – right from the name – by Squid Game. Or rather, not only: the ranking of the most downloaded games on smartphones in October 2021 provided by Sensor Tower, in fact, it highlights how well there are in the top 10 3 applications that have exploited the void of an official title of the series to ride its success.

Specifically, we are talking about Candy Challenge 3D, Cookie Carver And 456: respectively second, fourth and sixth in the overall ranking of downloads, that is, which takes into account both the iOS and Android platforms. The first two explicitly refer to the traditional Dalgona biscuit made popular in the series, of which it is one of the most recognized icons, while the last refers to the number assigned to the protagonist, namely 456. Obviously the explosion of these titles, considering that they do not have particular merits in terms of gameplay nor boast a noteworthy technical achievement, can only be traced back to the ability to intercept a very strong demand that it did not have – and still will not have for who knows how much. time – an official answer.