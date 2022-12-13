Squeeze your Xiaomi TV: get the most out of it with these tips

There are many times in which we will not realize different configurations that will help us to squeeze all the qualities of our xiaomi tv . More than anything, because some of these settings can go unnoticed forever if we don’t take a careful look at the software that these Smart TVs have.

- Advertisement - And it is that, when buying a new Smart TV, you not only have to look at its screen resolution, if it is compatible with voice assistants or if it is LED, QLED, QNED, etc., it is also important to know if it really what you can offer us is what we were looking for. Although, there may be different limitations. However, with these 4 tricks for Xiaomi TVs we will be able to improve the image, sound and much more. Improve sound and image One of the first tricks that we can try on our Xiaomi television will be carried out to improve not only image qualitybut also the sound. To do this, we will have to apply different settings that allow us to earn that extra. The first thing will be to go to the options for calibrate brightness or contrast settings. Although the standard calibration of these settings is not usually bad, we can always improve it. On the other hand, if you don’t have much idea, the ideal would be to opt for the Vivid mode or another of the predefined profiles that are already configured on a Xiaomi Smart TV.

As for the sound, you can turn on dolby soundAlthough this will depend on the model you have. Basically, because it comes disabled from the factory. So we will have to go to the settings, enter the sound section and activate this functionality that will completely improve the sound.

Increase storage

You may be one of those who do not stop installing apps on the Xiaomi TV. However, the memory of smart TVs is not infinite. Or, at least, if you don’t follow this advice. More than anything, because if we connect an external memory we will be able to quickly expand your storage.

Of course, once we connect an external storage unit, we have to configure the TV to use it. To do this, you have to go back to the device Preferences menu and press in Storage. Then, locate the memory that you have connected and click on it so that the TV is able to recognize and use it.

Change home screen

This advice does not hide any mystery, but it will be quite useful if you are a newcomer to Android TV. You may have already grasped how the Home screen is organized, but always you can customize it to your liking to choose what you want to be shown and what you don’t want to see all the time.

To achieve this, you will have to go to Settings, enter device Preferences and touch Home Screen. Within this menu you can change the order of the apps or customize the channels that appear in the initial menu. In this way, you can have a custom home screen.

Enhanced HDMI for Gaming

Here it will depend on whether you use the HDMI port to play or not. More than anything, because with this little trick you will be able to improve gaming experience to a large degree. To do this, you will have to follow a few steps from its configuration menu.

Specifically, you will have to go to Settings, access device Preferences and activate the enhanced HDMI mode. Although it is not the only trick that we can take into account to improve the experience with video games on a Xiaomi Smart TV. We can also go to the image settings, the ideal will be to enter Advanced video and deactivate noise reduction, as well as video smoothing. Finally, activate the HDMI RGB range.