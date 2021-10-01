Spyware masquerades as a security update

According to the Computer Emergency Response Team from New Zealand, the famous Flubot can now be seen on different web links where it is camouflaged. The idea is to fool the unsuspecting by posing as a system update.

This method is common on many malicious web pages, but the problem is that Flubot is one of the most dangerous malware in the world. Its function is to infect smartphones and steal bank details.

Cheating the unsuspecting

Some people may receive an alert message, it says that they have been infected by Flubot and need to download a security update that will help them. At that point the user is not infected, but he will be if he downloads the supposed help.

If you are seeing this page, it does not mean you are infected with Flubot however if you follow the false instructions from this page, it WILL infect your device. https://t.co/KrcPhCQB90 – CERT NZ (@CERTNZ) September 30, 2021

Once infected, the malware continues to deceive the user by asking for permissions on the cell phone until it controls different layers of security. The result is an infected cell phone that will eventually get bank passwords and try to infect other smartphones.

According to CERT New Zealand, malware is one of the most dangerous in Europe, normally affects Android phones and has a large majority of “infected” in Spain. It has also expanded to nearby countries due to lack of user prevention.

Finally, according to PRODAFT, the malware is found in around 60,000 cell phones and together they have the phone numbers of 25% of the Spanish population. It is dangerous malware and it “spreads” easily, so you have to be attentive to these supposed security messages.