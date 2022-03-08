Spy cameras are no longer undetectable: OPPO creates an app to discover them with the mobile

OPPO has developed an application for its mobile phones that aims to preserve privacy in the most private spaces: said app detect spy cameras just by performing a guided analysis process. It is available in China, currently in beta. And only for OPPO Find X5 and OPPO Find X5 Pro.

Surveillance cameras must be visible due to legality, but that does not mean that those who want to obtain images secretly have to respect the laws: unfortunately, there is a possibility that there are spy cameras in certain public places, even in private residences. And, since the mobile is a multipurpose tool that we always carry with us, why not use it to unmask those unauthorized cameras?

Spy camera detection, an app available for some OPPO

The app guides the user to move around the room in search of cameras

The premise behind the application is to discover all those cameras that can be hidden in places such as hotel rooms, a rental house, a bathroom or any other corner that could be exploited to obtain illicit recordings. Thanks to the capabilities of mobile phones, and with software adapted for counter-espionage, it is possible to detect unauthorized eyes.

As specified by OPPO on the Weibo social network, the OPPO Find X5 and OPPO FIND X5 Pro have a new app in the brand’s Chinese store that enables the detection of spy cameras. This application is intended for prevent unauthorized recordings at rental addresses. And it performs the detection by analyzing certain elements of the rooms.

According to OPPO, the app allows you to discover the WiFi networks used by wireless spy cameras, whether they are using visible or hidden networks. In addition, the application guides the user during the analysis process; as if indicating to him that he should walk around the mobile room in hand or that he has to turn the light on and off in order to detect infrared light projected by cameras for night recording (not visible to the human eye, but to the camera sensors).

Wi-Fi network detection

The app of “Hidden camera detection” is available on OPPO’s Chinese app store.

The camera detection app in the OPPO Chinese store

The app is currently in beta and can only be used with ColorOS 12.1 on OPPO Find X5 and OPPO FIND X5 Pro. Later it will be expanded to more mobileshopefully it can also be downloaded on international OPPOs.

