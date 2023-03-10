Spring has sprung: level up your laptop with this amazing ASUS

Spring’s a time of new beginnings and fresh starts – and that means it’s a great time to make a fresh start with a laptop that’s as brilliant as you are. With an unbeatable mix of gorgeous design, a stunning screen and unstoppable power, the ASUS Vivobook S 14 OLED laptop is your perfect partner for creating, commuting and more. If you’ve been thinking about levelling up your laptop, this is the perfect time to spring into action.

The laptop you’ll love to look at

Let’s start with that stunning cinematic screen. This is the world’s very first 14-inch 2.8K 90Hz OLED NanoEdge display. In plain English that means vivid, beautiful colours with exceptional contrast and smoothness that makes movies even more magical and makes your photos really pop. With a massive 2,880 x 1,800 resolution you can see even the smallest details, and with 600 nits of peak brightness it’s easy to see even in very bright environments, so when the good weather returns you can work easily outside.

It’s accurate too, which is crucial if you’re working with photos, illustrations, or video. The ASUS Vivobook S 14 OLED display is Pantone validated and delivers 100% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. That’s best-in class colour reproduction, delivering real-life accuracy for professional grade visuals.

What you can’t see is almost as important as what you can. The 90Hz refresh rate is faster than most laptops, which means much smoother, more fluid motion, and with a response time of just 0.2 milliseconds it’s astonishingly fast too.

With an 85% screen to body ratio and super-slim 6mm bezels the display in the ASUS Vivobook S 14 OLED is as svelte as it is spectacular. And the good looks don’t stop there. There’s an all-new geometric chassis in a choice of three sensational shades that makes a real style statement, and its good looks don’t mean sacrificing practicality. With two super-fast Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports that support high performance hardware, HDMI 2.1 for external displays and TVs plus a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A port for fast USB connections and a combination audio jack your ASUS is incredibly flexible and expandable too.

(Image credit: Asus)

The power you need for even the biggest ideas

The Vivobook S 14 OLED has some hefty horsepower inside that stunning chassis. It’s powered by a 12th Generation Intel Core i5 processor, which has all the speed you need for the most demanding apps, intensive games and highest quality movie streams, and it’s backed with 16GB of fast DDR4 RAM so you can run multiple apps at once or open massive photo or video files without any drop in performance. And the combination of powerful Intel Iris Xe graphics and a huge, super-fast 512GB SSD means apps and photos open instantly.

With the ASUS Vivobook S 14 you get stamina as well as speed. Its Intel Evo verified, which means all-day battery life and fast charging so it’s always ready for action. And Evo also means blazingly fast Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity for the ultimate online experience.

You don’t even need to wait to login. With Windows Hello and a super-secure fingerprint sensor for instant logins and rock-solid privacy protection too.

(Image credit: Asus)

The laptop that’s made to look after you

One of our favourite features of the ASUS Vivobook S 14 OLED isn’t electronic. It’s ASUS Antibacterial Guard, a special surface treatment that keeps bugs at bay. Whether you’re using your laptop on the train, in public places or in a busy office it can be exposed to all kinds of bugs and bacteria – but ASUS Antibacterial Guard is ready to repel them. That keeps your laptop super-clean and sanitary for much longer, helping keep those springtime bugs at bay, and it’s tough enough to last for over three years of everyday bacteria-busting.

That’s not the only way in which this laptop is designed to help your health and wellbeing. Because its display uses organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs) that emit much less blue light than the LCD displays you’ll find in many other laptops, it’s much gentler on your eyes and massively reduces the risk of eye strain and fatigue.

(Image credit: Asus)

The perfect place to level up your laptop

