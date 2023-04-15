5G News
Spotlight: Microsoft Teams launches public preview of Speaker View feature

Spotlight: Microsoft Teams launches public preview of Speaker View feature
Microsoft is investing a lot in improvements to Teams. After releasing a new version of the application with a renewed interface, now the Redmond company has launched the public preview for the Speaker View feature, which facilitates the visualization of those who are speaking in video conferences.

Image: Microsoft

As we can see above, Speaker View mode can be enabled in the ongoing conference settings. Just click view > Speaker View and the video of the person currently speaking will be automatically highlighted. The other participants will be in thumbnails in the upper area of ​​the screen.

In the feature announcement, Microsoft says:

Speaker View mode is selectable from the view selector in meetings and allows meeting participants to effortlessly follow the current active speaker. It is particularly effective in scenarios with a limited number of key speakers and a large audience, such as town halls, trainings or lectures – especially from a student perspective.

Amazon launches its new cheaper Full HD smart doorbell

Speaker View in Teams. Image: Microsoft

In addition to putting the person in evidence, Microsoft details that the video resolution of the person in the spotlight is also increased so that gestures and facial expressions are captured in more detail.

Currently, Speaker View will only be available for Microsoft Teams Public Preview for Windows and macOS. You can enable this version as follows:

  1. Open the Teams menu by clicking on the 3 dots to the left of your Microsoft Teams profile picture;
  2. Click About > Public Preview;
  3. Click Switch to Public Preview.
