Spotlight: Microsoft Teams launches public preview of Speaker View feature

Microsoft is investing a lot in improvements to Teams. After releasing a new version of the application with a renewed interface, now the Redmond company has launched the public preview for the Speaker View feature, which facilitates the visualization of those who are speaking in video conferences.

As we can see above, Speaker View mode can be enabled in the ongoing conference settings. Just click view > Speaker View and the video of the person currently speaking will be automatically highlighted. The other participants will be in thumbnails in the upper area of ​​the screen.

In the feature announcement, Microsoft says: