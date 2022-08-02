HomeMobileAndroidSpotify will offer separate play and shuffle buttons to subscribers

Spotify will offer separate play and shuffle buttons to subscribers

MobileAndroidTech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
playbutton.jpg
playbutton.jpg
- Advertisement -

Spotify has announced that it will offer the separate play and shuffle buttonsa change that will be arriving over the next few weeks, and that will only be available to subscribers Premium through the Android and iOS apps worldwide.

Behind this change could be the fact that some artists have previously expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that their albums are not played in the order of songs that they have established carefully.

And it is already common for Spotify to have opted for the mixes of musical themes in the playlists, which may have created frustration among some musical creators by not allowing users to listen to their albums as they were launched on the market.

The reason why the platform brings this change only to subscribers is unknown Premiumleaving without effect the users of the free accounts, a majority sector of users, who will continue with the combined playback button.

Google Drive prepares to handle encrypted files and raise the level of security

Spotify merely points out that:

This new change will allow you to choose the mode you prefer at the top of playlists and albums and listen the way you want. Whether you like the joy of the unexpected with shuffle mode, or prefer to listen to tunes in order just by pressing play, Spotify has you covered.

There is no doubt that Spotify is in constant transformation so as not to be left behind, especially when a powerful competitor, TikTok Music, may appear on the horizon, which could shake the segment of streaming music on demand over the Internet.

It will be a matter of the platform evaluating the possibility of bringing this change in experience to free accounts as well.

More information: Spotify

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Europe

Racist videos of Africans fuel a million-dollar industry in China

On 18 July, Chinese filmmaker Lu Ke was charged with five counts of child...
Developers

Payment processing for porn website puts Visa under pressure

Entertainment

August HBO Max premieres: “House of the Dragon” is the big star of the month

Without a doubt, this is one of the best times of the year to...
Tech News

Google removed one of its most useful but unknown features

Regarding the user interface, gmail now use a light blue tone for the background...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.