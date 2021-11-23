Spotify will no longer shuffle albums by default

Singer Adele called out Spotify for activating random mode by default when playing an album.

At the request of the singer, the streaming platform announced the modification of that dynamic, keeping open the possibility of adjusting the playback mode manually.

Albums will be played in their original sequential order on Spotify, at Adele’s request.

After releasing “30”, her most recent album, the British singer Adele expressed her reservations about Spotify’s default disposition to shuffle an album, even from a Premium account, if the main button that accompanies the list of songs is pressed .

Adele expressed her point of view to Spotify, and her request was accepted by the company. After the news was made public, the artist confirmed her influence on the decision, stating that it was “Your only request I had in our ever-changing industry”. Justifying your position, he pointed via Twitter: “We don’t create albums with such care and thought on our song list for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories must be heard as we intended ».

With a brief replica to that same tweet, Spotify confirmed its endorsement by commenting “Anything for you” as a reply.

Following the implementation of this change, now available to Spotify Premium users, the default playback of an album will respect the original order of the tracks. If you want to play a record production in random mode anyway, the option remains available on the player itself, along with the other playback controls.

Although this determination directly influences the experience of Spotify users, the change appears to be more of a nod to the artists present on the platforms. Not all albums are a simple selection of songs. Just as Adele sought to tell a personal story throughout the development of her last album, other record productions follow a similar spirit within various styles, as also happens with conceptual albums or those based on a sequence of movements, for example.

Expanding the coverage of this news, Spotify extended a release for the press. “As Adele mentioned, we are excited to share that we have started to implement a new Premium feature that has long been requested by both users and artists to make ‘play’ the default button on all albums. For those users who still want to shuffle an album, they can go to the playback standby view and select the ‘shuffle’ switch. As always, we will continue to iterate our products and features to create the best experiences for both artists and their fans. “, said a company spokesman.