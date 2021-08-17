Spotify will launch a new application for WearOS with a great novelty

If you like music and have a smart watch, in this case that has Google’s WearOS operating system, a very interesting piece of news has just been heard from Spotify and that you are sure to appreciate when it comes to enjoying your favorite songs. using for the smartwatch that carries the other I have always put. Not long ago, the company that now dominates the streaming music market launched its own application for watches that uses Apple’s operating system and, now, it is known that it is going to give WearOS itself a good facelift. including a couple of new features that are very useful and that in a matter of weeks will reach the clocks using the development of Google. The news that Spotify prepares The most important is the one that will allow you to listen to content without having any connection to access the Internet. This has become known due to the presentation that took place yesterday in which new Samsung products were announced. The case is that you can download from songs to podcasts that are being followed and, as a storage place, the one that has the smart watch itself will be used. Those who will have the most possibilities to enjoy content offline are those with a Premium account, since they will have hardly any restrictions. Those who use a free one can also download, but for the moment everything will work randomly, as in the case of mobile phone clients. By the way, the process to take advantage of this new functionality will be very simple, since a small button will be included that will allow you to start it. Something else that has been known As has been pointed out, controls can also be established regarding the size of the downloads that are made by varying the quality of the track that is achieved. In this way, others consider making the most of the smartwatch’s storage or, failing that, betting on the highest possible definition in the sound section so that it combines in the best possible way with the Bluetooth helmets that you use when you leave home. . As announced by Spotify itself, the news for its own application for the WearOS operating system will arrive in a matter of a few weeks for the new Galaxy Watch4 smartwatch and, also, for those who use previous versions of Google’s development as models from manufacturers such as Fossil or Suunto.