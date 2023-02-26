Spotify will create exclusive playlists for NFT owners

Spotify is giving a chance to NFT. The music platform is carrying out tests so that the owners of this content can access exclusive playlists.

Kingshipa band from the metaverse, was in charge of revealing that this pilot is being carried out and provided details of how the proposal will work, which for now, would be exclusive to Android since Apple has several rules since October 2022 that restrict functions to the NFTs.

Although the streaming app hasn’t provided details on how this plan would work, a spokesperson told TechCrunch that they are continually doing “testing in an effort to improve the user experience.”

NFT on Spotify

This new alternative would work more as a key to access exclusive content and not as the option to have NFTs right on the platform.

For this, a cryptographic wallet such as Metamask, Trust Wallet, Rainbow, Ledger Live or Zerion must be linked to authenticate that they own an NFT and unlock access.

The feature is currently being tested in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand.

Additionally, there will be an important filter and that is that users must be subscribed to the premium version of the application.

The creation of the exclusive playlists are being created by communities specialized in the crypto market such as Overlord, Fluf and Kevin Rose’s Moonbirds and their content will be updated every three months.

Background on NFTs on Spotify

This is not the first time that this type of product is in the music application environment. In May 2022 the doors were opened to the non-fungible tokens allowing artists to promote their digital art.

Subsequently, the company published a series of job offers for web3 because they were looking for personnel for the engineering and marketing departments.

However, no further details have been released about this section, taking into account the economic situation in which many companies are, since Spotify has had to lay off workers from various areas and issues such as NFTs and cryptocurrencies have ceased to be the central focus of the conversation of companies in recent times.

On March 8, the company will carry out stream on the annual event in which news about future projects are presented, so it could be the opportunity to learn details of this new function.

Spotify will have a virtual DJ

The AI ​​continues to be integrated into different services, this time it reaches Spotify with a tool that works like DJ, which, mixes songs that the system considers as the ones that the user likes the most. In addition, he has an artificially generated but realistic-looking voice.

During the experience you will hear details about each track and the artist who sings it, all narrated by artificial intelligence.

The virtual DJ will use the musical history of the users to create a personalized mix that, unlike a predetermined playlist like those generated in Wrapped or in the Weekly Discovery section, is updated daily to propose new songs.

Generative artificial intelligence, which is the same one used by the OpenAI company that created ChatGPT, will be fed not only by the tastes of each person, but also by music experts from around the world.